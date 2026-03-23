Inside Paris Jackson’s legal battle for her father Michael’s fortune

NEED TO KNOW Paris Jackson is suing the executors of her late father Michael’s $2.8 billion estate.

of her late father Michael’s $2.8 billion estate. Allegedly the executors failed to invest $668 million in cash.

Paris has the support of her family including her mother Debbie Rowe.

including her mother Debbie Rowe. The court case started last week in LA.

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Paris Jackson has always prided herself on being resilient and beating the odds during tough times.

“I look in the mirror and I see a fighter looking back at me,” the pop scion said back in 2016.

“I’ll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. We all go through hell every now and then, but it makes us the warriors we were meant to be.”

A decade on, and Paris, 27, has the fight of her life on her hands.

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Paris Jackson seen arriving at court in LA with her lawyers. (Backgrid)

Last June, Paris decided to sue the executors of her late father Michael’s $2.8 billion estate, claiming they’ve grossly mismanaged his finances.

In sensational claims, it’s alleged those attorneys – led by powerhouse duo John Branca and John McClain – failed to adequately invest $668 million in cash, while awarding themselves “lavish” fees and bonuses that included $858,000 in cash and $219 million compensation.

The money men have fiercely denied the allegations.

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Paris Jackson seen arriving at court in LA with her lawyers. (Backgrid)

They insist Michael’s estate has been run impeccably and earned his surviving relatives many millions since they took charge.

They also refute further claims that they’ve unethically handed out gifts to their friends, including fancy watches and sports cars, using earnings from the late King of Pop.

Now the bitter and complex saga is coming to a head, as Paris and her brothers 24-year-old Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) and Prince, 29, seek greater control with their father’s assets and fight Branca and McClain in open court.

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“This has been an arduous and stressful period for Michael’s kids, but Paris has led the way and encouraged them all to do what she feels is right,” a source tells New Idea.

Michael Jackson at John Branca’s wedding. (Supplied)

“She’s said from the get-go that she’s prepared to walk through fire in order to protect her dad’s legacy and clear up this mess. And that’s precisely what she’s doing right now,” adds the source.

Indeed, Paris cut a stoic and determined figure when she showed up to court in Los Angeles on March 11.

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Though her two brothers didn’t appear to attend this hearing, sources say they’re now fully on board with their sister, after initially choosing to stay away from the legal melee.

Paris is also being supported by her mum, Debbie Rowe, and other members of the family dynasty including her aunt Janet.

Bigi Jackson and Prince Jackson are both fully onboard with their sisters fight. (Backgrid)

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“Janet is so proud of Paris for showing the guts and bravery to lead the way in this case,” adds our insider.

“She’s had so much pain and suffering to contend with during her life, but none of those setbacks have diminished her spirit – she’s passionately defensive about her father and his legacy.”