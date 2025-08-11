Why Michael Theo doesn’t miss being single

Ever since the world fell in love with him on Love on the Spectrum, Michael Theo has reached many milestones.

Not only is he a podcast host, he’s also a Logie-nominated actor for his work in Austin, and has also found love.

Michael Theo has revealed he’s in a relationship. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Michael Theo’s partner?

Taking to the Logies red carpet, he told Pedestrian TV that he was very happy and in love.

“I’m not going to tell you her name, or where she works for privacy reasons, but she is older than me by nine years,” he explained.

When asked if he missed being single, he said, “not really”.

“It’s better to be loved than not loved,” he added.

But this isn’t the first time that he’s spoken about his partner.

“You will be happy to hear that I have found love!” he told New Idea earlier this year.

While he did not provide too many details, he said they enjoyed each other’s company.

Michael Theo has spoken candidly about his relationship. (Credit: Getty)

“We don’t know what the future holds but we will just keep enjoying the treasure between us and take each day as it comes!” he continued.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Michael said he’d been with her for nine months.

“It makes me feel great because it feels great to be loved by a woman who is not your mother,” he said, adding that he had a preference for “older women”.

“What I’m about to say is purely my opinion and not facts,” he explained.

“I have a preference for women in their 30s and 40s because they are generally more intelligent, more mature, more secure in themselves. They’re more sure of themselves. They know what they want. Their taste in men is more refined. They’re more content to settle down. They’re smarter with money, and they don’t care about frivolous things.”

“Because I need a woman, not a girl that can’t figure out what she wants.”

