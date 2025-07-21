Michael Theo is BACK for Austin season two!

The most earnest comedy on the box is back, and this time it’s all about love – finding it, falling into it and leaving it behind.

Michael Theo (Love on the Spectrum) reprises his lead role of Austin, whose novel, An Autistic Guide to Britain, is picked up by an international publisher. With that comes sudden literary fame and Austin becomes a rather reluctant public figure.

Meanwhile, his previously estranged father (Ben Miller) and stepmother (Sally Phillips) face their own problems as they try and sell their TV show to an Australian network.

Michael Theo stars in Austin alongside Ben Miller and Sally Phillips. (Credit: ABC)

What happened during Austin season 1?

During the first season of Austin, the titular character introduces himself to his biological father, Julian, who does not know that he exists.

His father, who is a children’s book author, is dealing with his own controversies, after a retweet backfires.

Initially not wanting anything to do with his son, Julian decides to support his autistic son in the hopes that it saves his image.

As the series unfolds, their bond deepens.

Michael Theo steals the show in ABC’s series Austin. (Credit: ABC)

What happened to Michael Theo from Love on the Spectrum?

Since he won the world over on Love on the Spectrum Australia, Michael’s career has soared.

Apart from starring in Austin, he has also been a script consultant for the series.

His work on the show also earned him a Logie nomination for the Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

He also launched his podcast Mr A+. On the show, he has spoken to a variety of stars, including Justine Clarke, Stephanie Beatriz, and Darren Hayes.

You don’t have to wait long to see Michael Theo in Austin! (Credit: ABC)

When does season Austin season 2 air?

Season two of Austin returns on July 27 on ABC and ABC iview at 7.30pm.

