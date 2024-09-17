Australian Hollywood actress Isla Fisher has decided to sell her art-deco Sydney apartment.



Located at 96 Wallis Street in the heart of Woollahra, the Confessions of a Shopaholic stars gorgeous two-bedroom apartment is expected to sell for approximately $1 million.

JK Agency is leading the sale, with inspections open from Thursday.

Take a look at Fisher’s apartment below:

“With a New York-inspired feel, this immaculate Art Deco apartment offers the best of the East in location and lifestyle,” the listing reads.



“Flooded with natural light, it blends serene park-side living with a cosmopolitan flair, all within a stone’s throw from Sydney’s most sought-after spots.

“Directly across from Centennial Park, this newly renovated home brings you the ultimate convenience. Whether it’s a morning coffee at Woollahra Village or a shopping spree at Bondi Junction, you’ll enjoy the perfect balance of nature and city life.”

Fisher revealed in May 2024 that she and her husband had quietly ended their 14-year marriage on the tail end of 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Fisher, who recently split with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, first purchased the unit in 1995 for $171,500. At this time, she was working on the popular Aussie soap Home and Away.



Now, Fisher is a mother to her three children – daughters Olive, 17 and Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, nine – however, the family is said to be moving their lives over to the UK.



Back in June 2024, it was reported that Fisher was house-hunting in London, looking at homes with a budget of around $13 million.