Australian Hollywood actress Isla Fisher has decided to sell her art-deco Sydney apartment.
Located at 96 Wallis Street in the heart of Woollahra, the Confessions of a Shopaholic stars gorgeous two-bedroom apartment is expected to sell for approximately $1 million.
JK Agency is leading the sale, with inspections open from Thursday.
Take a look at Fisher’s apartment below:
“With a New York-inspired feel, this immaculate Art Deco apartment offers the best of the East in location and lifestyle,” the listing reads.
“Flooded with natural light, it blends serene park-side living with a cosmopolitan flair, all within a stone’s throw from Sydney’s most sought-after spots.
“Directly across from Centennial Park, this newly renovated home brings you the ultimate convenience. Whether it’s a morning coffee at Woollahra Village or a shopping spree at Bondi Junction, you’ll enjoy the perfect balance of nature and city life.”
Fisher, who recently split with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, first purchased the unit in 1995 for $171,500. At this time, she was working on the popular Aussie soap Home and Away.
Now, Fisher is a mother to her three children – daughters Olive, 17 and Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, nine – however, the family is said to be moving their lives over to the UK.
Back in June 2024, it was reported that Fisher was house-hunting in London, looking at homes with a budget of around $13 million.