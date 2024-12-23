Home and Away will be returning in 2025 for its 37th season!

The most-watched drama series on Australian TV finished last season on not just one but multiple cliffhangers!

While we need to wait until next year to find out exactly what happens to our favourite residents, we can go through the current Home and Away cast.

Who is in the Home and Away 2025 cast?

There’s a lot that goes down in the fictional town of Summer Bay.

As though it’s been touched by some paranormal force, the coastal location is a hotbed for unparalleled levels of drama.

As a result, Home And Away has a revolving door of characters.

With so many comings and goings we’ve rounded up who is appearing on screen now from the main cast.

(Credit: Seven) 01 Abigail Fowler Hailey Pinto (2024 – present)

