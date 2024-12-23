Home and Away will be returning in 2025 for its 37th season!
The most-watched drama series on Australian TV finished last season on not just one but multiple cliffhangers!
While we need to wait until next year to find out exactly what happens to our favourite residents, we can go through the current Home and Away cast.
Who is in the Home and Away 2025 cast?
There’s a lot that goes down in the fictional town of Summer Bay.
As though it’s been touched by some paranormal force, the coastal location is a hotbed for unparalleled levels of drama.
As a result, Home And Away has a revolving door of characters.
With so many comings and goings we’ve rounded up who is appearing on screen now from the main cast.
01
Abigail Fowler
Hailey Pinto (2024 – present)
02
Dr Levi Fowler
Tristan Gorey (2023 – present)
03
Dana Matheson
Ally Harris (2023 – present)
04
Harper Matheson
Jessica Redmayne (2023 – present)
05
Mali Hudson
Kyle Schilling (2023 – present)
06
Dr Bree Cameron
Juliet Goodwin (2022 – present)
07
Remi Carter
Adam Rowland (2022 – present)
08
Kirby Aramoana
Angelina Thompson (2022 – present)
09
Rose Delaney
Kirsty Marillier (2022 – present)
10
Eden Fowler
Stephanie Panozzo (2022 – present)
11
Xander Delaney
Luke Van Os (2022 – present)
12
Theo Poulos
Matt Evans (2021 – present)
13
Felicity Newman
Jacqui Purvis (2021 – present)
14
Cash Newman
Nicholas Cartwright (2021 – present)
15
Tane Parata
Ethan Browne (2020 – present)
16
Mackenzie Booth
Emily Weir (2019 – present)
17
Justin Morgan
James Stewart (2016 – present)
18
Roo Parker
Georgie Parker (2010 – present)
19
John Palmer
Shane Withington (2009 – present)
20
Leah Patterson
Ada Nicodemou (2000 – present)
21
Alf Stewart
Ray Meagher (1998 – present)
22
Marilyn Chamber
Emily Symons (1989-1992; 1995-1999; 2000; 2001; 2010 – present)
23
Irene Roberts
Lynne McGranger (1993 – present)
How to watch Home and Away in 2025
Home and Away airs weeknights, 7pm, on Channel 7 and 7Plus.