  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

Home and Away cast 2025: Who is returning to Summer Bay?

The residents of the Bay are coming back!
Profile picture of New Idea team
lynne, roo and justin home and away 2025

Home and Away will be returning in 2025 for its 37th season!

Advertisement

The most-watched drama series on Australian TV finished last season on not just one but multiple cliffhangers!

While we need to wait until next year to find out exactly what happens to our favourite residents, we can go through the current Home and Away cast. 

Who is in the Home and Away 2025 cast?

There’s a lot that goes down in the fictional town of Summer Bay.

As though it’s been touched by some paranormal force, the coastal location is a hotbed for unparalleled levels of drama.

Advertisement

As a result, Home And Away has a revolving door of characters.

With so many comings and goings we’ve rounded up who is appearing on screen now from the main cast.

abigail fowler home and away
(Credit: Seven)

01

Abigail Fowler

Hailey Pinto (2024 – present)

levi fowler home and away
(Credit: Seven)

02

Dr Levi Fowler

Tristan Gorey (2023 – present)

dana matheson home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

03

Dana Matheson

Ally Harris (2023 – present)

harper matheson home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

04

Harper Matheson

Jessica Redmayne (2023 – present)

mali hudson home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

05

Mali Hudson

Kyle Schilling (2023 – present)

bree cameron home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

06

Dr Bree Cameron

Juliet Goodwin (2022 – present)

remi carter home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

07

Remi Carter

Adam Rowland (2022 – present)

kirby aramoana home and away cast
(Credit: Channel 7)

08

Kirby Aramoana

Angelina Thompson (2022 – present)

rose delaney home and away cast
(Credit: Channel 7)

09

Rose Delaney

Kirsty Marillier (2022 – present)

eden fowler home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

10

Eden Fowler

Stephanie Panozzo (2022 – present)

xander delaney home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

11

Xander Delaney

Luke Van Os (2022 – present)

theo poulos home and away
Theo (Credit: Channel 7)

12

Theo Poulos

Matt Evans (2021 – present)

felicity newman home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

13

Felicity Newman

Jacqui Purvis (2021 – present)

cash newman home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

14

Cash Newman

Nicholas Cartwright (2021 – present)

Tane parata home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

15

Tane Parata

Ethan Browne (2020 – present)

mackenzie home and away
(Credit: Seven)

16

Mackenzie Booth

Emily Weir (2019 – present)

justin morgan home and away
(Credit: Seven)

17

Justin Morgan

James Stewart (2016 – present)

roo home and away
(Credit: Seven)

18

Roo Parker

Georgie Parker (2010 – present)

john home and away
(Credit: Seven)

19

John Palmer

Shane Withington (2009 – present)

leah patterson home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

20

Leah Patterson

Ada Nicodemou (2000 – present)

alf stewart home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

21

Alf Stewart

Ray Meagher (1998 – present)

Home and Away Marilyn and John
(Credit: Seven)

22

Marilyn Chamber

Emily Symons (1989-1992; 1995-1999; 2000; 2001; 2010 – present)

lynne
(Credit: Seven)

23

Irene Roberts

Lynne McGranger (1993 – present)

How to watch Home and Away in 2025

Home and Away airs weeknights, 7pm, on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Profile picture of New Idea team
New Idea team

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement