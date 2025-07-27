Inside Ed Sheeran’s life with his adorable family of four

Ed Sheeran is one of the most famous musicians on the planet. Over the span of his career, Ed has won four Grammys, released four wildly successful albums and his ÷ Tour was one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

Now, he’s gearing up for his Loop Tour, which includes stops in Australia!

Despite his success and recognisability, Ed keeps his private life, well, private. The singer/songwriter rarely talks openly about his partner and their two kids.

Although, when Ed has shared tidbits about his private life, he always has heartwarming things to say about his loved ones. Read on to learn more about Ed’s family.

Ed Sheeran has known his wife for a long time.

Who is Ed Sheeran’s wife?

Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn.

Ed and Cherry first met through school, when they were both 11 years old. They both attended Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England. The two were friends but nothing romantic ever transpired between them during their seven years there.

After school, Ed and Cherry remained friends for a while but then lost touch once Ed’s music career kicked off and Cherry headed to university.

Ed and Cherry began dating in 2015 and got married in 2018.

In 2015, the two reconnected thanks to a mutual friend. Then shortly after reconnecting, Ed and Cherry began dating after “something was born” between them at Taylor Swift’s 2015 ‘4th of July’ party.

In January 2018, the couple got married. The wedding was a low-key affair; only 40 guests attended. Speaking to the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast, Ed said it was a “tiny, tiny event”.

“We did it at night on a random day in the middle of January in the middle of nowhere. No one knew, no one came to it. We lit candles, we got married, we went back [and] had a curry.”

Speaking to Call Her Daddy, he said his wife was crucial.

“Honestly, Cherry is the biggest grounding force,” he explained.

“Like, anytime that anything is a little bit too Hollywood, she’s like, ‘Bro…'” he added. “And especially because I grew up with her, there’s always a lens of Suffolk over it, of just like, come on man.”

Does Ed Sheeran have children?

Yes! Ed Sheeran has two children with his wife Cherry Seaborn: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

Lyra Antarctica was born in August 2020. Ed announced the birth via Instagram on September 1, 2020, and wrote, “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

Ed posted this photo of him and Cherry on her 30th birthday.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” the singer continued.

During an appearance on the UK show Lorraine in July 2021, Ed divulged why he and his wife chose such a unique name for Lyra Antarctica.

“I realise some people think it’s quite a strange name. But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met, and I quite like that.”

“In my class at school, there were probably more Ed’s … [We] just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one,” he said.

Jupiter was born in May 2022. Ed announced Jupiter’s birth on Instagram on May 19, 2022, and wrote, “We’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”

You’ll notice he didn’t share Jupiter’s name when he first announced her arrival.

These are the two images Ed posted when he respectively announced Lyra Antarctica's birth and Jupiter's birth.

In March 2023, Ed finally shared the name of his second child in an interview with Rolling Stone.

In the same interview, Ed also revealed that he and Cherry considered prematurely having Jupiter as Cherry was sadly diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant.

Ultimately, Cherry carried Jupiter to full term and then had the tumour removed a month after Jupiter’s birth.

“I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety,” he wrote on Instagram about it. “I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

When it came to music, he told PEOPLE that he did not play his old songs at home.

“I feel it’d be quite weird to just put on my discography, so they mostly know the new songs that I’m working on because I play them quite a lot,” he said.

