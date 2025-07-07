Inside Peter Russell-Clarke’s sweet love story with wife of 65 years

He was one of Australia’s original TV chefs and a former New Idea food editor known for his trademark neckerchief and constant swearing, but adored for his food, art, bushy beard, and cheeky sense of humour.

Peter Russell-Clarke, 89, passed away peacefully in Melbourne on Friday, July 4, from complications following a stroke. His beloved wife of 65 years, Jan, and their two children Peter and Wendy were by his side.

Shortly after his death, close family friend Beverley Pinder paid tribute to the trailblazing Aussie larrikin.

“His wife Jan was his backbone,” she told the Herald Sun.

“A loveable, larrikin artist and gentleman of the art of relaxed cooking,”

In 2017, Peter spoke to our sister publication, Woman’s Day, about his marriage and attributed his success to the love of his life, wife Jan.

Peter hosted Come and Get It in the 1980s. (Credit: Getty)

“We’re a very good business team,” he said.

“Jan is stable, whereas I’m a scatterbrain. Being honest, it’s Jan’s ability to be passive and understanding that’s helped us survive.”

Peter went on to reveal the recipe to their love story.

“I was living in the bachelor quarters and Jan was working as an air hostess. We’d seen each other at parties,” he recalled.

“Jan had a boyfriend I was friendly with and ultimately I cut his lunch. Funnily enough we’re no longer friends,” he laughed.

The rest, as they say, was history.

Whether it was helping Peter launch his hit ABC series Come and Get It in the 1980s or writing one his many cookbooks, Jan was there every step of the way.

She even helped Peter pull together his New Idea cookbook which featured a collection of 80 recipes over 114 pages.

Peter’s New Idea cookbook was a hit in the 1980s. (Credit: New Idea)

Peter even once admitted that not everyone understood their relationship dynamic but neither he nor Jan was phased by what other people thought.

“She runs the place. I just shout and terrorise people and then she placates them,” he told 9 Stories when talking about how the duo made thinks work in the kitchen.

“If you want to play wives while you’re working f—k off home and do the washing. If you want to be a secretary, you’ve got to do what you’re told.”

Speaking of her husband in 2017, Jan also told Woman’s Day he was still able to make her laugh after all these years.

“I always said I never wanted to get bored and I never have,” she said at the time.

“Peter has a lovely nature, and he still make me laugh – it just works.”

In the years leading up to Peter’s death, the couple had been through their fair share of tough times but always managed to come out the other side stronger than ever.

Not only had they managed to find their feet again after a housefire left them homeless in 2012, but Peter had also overcome several health issues including COVID, a stroke and a heart attack.

While Jan is yet to publicly comment, tributes have been pouring in ever since news broke of Peter’s passing.

“He taught me to put ground pepper on fresh strawberries, he wasn’t adverse to trying new things. He once cooked steak for Prince Charles — he was very talented,” friend Derryn Hinch said.