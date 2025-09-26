Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas prove they’re as in love as ever with poignant words

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas had some very sweet words for one another on their joint birthday.

The couple, who have been married for 24 years, both marked their birthdays on September 25, with Catherine turning 56 while Michael turned 81.

On the special day, they made some rare remarks about their decades-long relationship in some heartwarming tributes.

Catherine posted a gallery of throwback photographs of her and Michael together over the years and gushed over her husband in a caption.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have paid tribute to one another on their joint birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

“Happy Birthday Michael! Sharing this special day with you is once in a lifetime,” she sweetly penned.

Meanwhile, Michael revealed they had spent their birthday together at the Ryder Cup celebrity golf tournament in Farmingdale, where Catherine was competing.

He shared a selfie of them in a golf buggy together and sweetly described Catherine as “love of my life” in a touching tribute.

“To my birthday sister—what a joy celebrating another year with you,” he wrote.

“Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life.”

Catherine turned 56 on September 25, while Michael turned 81 on the same day. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple are also gearing up to celebrate another major milestone this year – their 25th wedding anniversary.

They were the Hollywood couple that nobody thought would last due to their 25-year age gap, but they have certainly proved the naysayers wrong.

“We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last,” Catherine told reporters in August.

They will be marking the incredible milestone on November 18, 2025, after tying the knot at New York’s Plaza Hotel in 2000.

The couple are also gearing up to mark their 25th wedding anniversary on November 18. (Credit: Instagram)

During their two decades together, they have welcomed two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22. Michael also shares a son, Cameron, 46, with his ex-wife, film producer Diandra Luker.

Catherine and Michael first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France, and Michael was immediately smitten.

He boldly told Catherine, “I’m going to be the father of your children,” upon meeting her, but she turned him away.

Michael apologised by sending her flowers, and they began sharing long phone conversations before going on dinner dates.

The couple share two children – Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22. (Credit: Getty)

By 1999, the couple had started dating, and Michael proposed on New Year’s Eve with an antique Fred Leighton 10-carat diamond ring.

When Michael proposed, Catherine was already pregnant with their son, Dylan, and they got married three months after his birth.

The BBC called it the “wedding of the year”, and while there were crowds upon crowds of people who lined the street outside Plaza Hotel, the ceremony itself was an incredibly private affair.

And the rest is history!

