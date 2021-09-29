Take a look at the cast for Celebrity MasterChef Australia 2021. Ten

The celebrities who will be headlining this season include actress Rebecca Gibney, olympian Ian Thorpe, fashion designer Collette Dinnigan, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Matilda Ramsay, and radio host Chrissie Swan.

Joining them in the kitchen is actor Matt Le Nevez, multi-instrumentalist performing artist Dami Im, football legend Archie Thompson, Fox Footy presenter Nick Riewoldt and comedian Dilruk Jayasinha.

The stars will give it everything and more this season for the chance to win the coveted Celebrity MasterChef Australia trophy, and we can't wait to see who makes it to the end.

This season looks to be filled with emotional moments. Ten

In the latest trailer released by Channel 10, we caught our first good glimpse at the celebrities in the kitchen, where celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay made a special guest appearance.

We also saw plenty of emotional moments take place, where judge Melissa told Matt: "Understanding why this is so special for you, adds this extra level of meaning to the food that's just so beautiful."

We also saw the celebrities being pushed to their absolute limits, and some incredible dishes served up as a result.

"It was one of those things which was just epic to turn up every single day to work." Ten

Ahead of the season premiere, judge Andy expressed how excited he was about the series in an exclusive chat with New Idea.

"I think it's definitely going to be a hit because it was one of those things which was just epic to turn up every single day to work and you were just wondering what was going to go down and it was a really good time so I'm looking forward to it," he said.

He also said that a big highlight of the show was the cast, who not only "got on with each other", but also "really embraced the experience".

"I think after the first couple of challenges it went from like 'I'm not very good' to 'I'm just going to give it a red hot crack' and they really embraced the process so it's going to be amazing to see how it translates to the screen," Andy said.