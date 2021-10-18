Bryce & Melissa have welcomed their twins 10 weeks early. New Idea

Back in July, Bryce and Melissa exclusively revealed to New Idea that they were not only expecting twins, but also headed for the aisle.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” said Melissa at the time, pointing out that their twins would be a world first for the MAFS franchise.

A month later, the expecting parents told their Instagram followers that they were expecting boys via a gender reveal video where they popped open two cannons of blue smoke.

As for their decision to get hitched, Melissa told us with their “relationship getting stronger, this just felt like the logical next step”.

Twins are a world first for the MAFS franchise. New Idea

While the pair confessed to wanting “low-key” nuptials this time around, their stint on MAFS could hardly be described in the same fashion.

When Bryce and Melissa met on season eight of the social experiment, sparks immediately flew during their televised ceremony.

And even though they hit many a bump in the road, it seems that the controversies only made the couple stronger.

“People saw on the show how supportive and loyal Mel was. I’m pleased to say that’s transitioned to the real world,” Bryce told us in July, insisting there is no doubt he wants to spend the rest of his life with Melissa.

The pair have taken their followers along with them during their pregnancy journey. New Idea

In September, Melissa even penned a sweet tribute to Bryce to mark their one-year anniversary. Sharing a series of loved up photos from their time together, the workplace trainer reflected on their relationship journey – from their “matching tattoos” to their ascent into parenthood.

“We met and fell in love under the craziest of circumstances. Neither of us could have ever imagined that 365 days later, we would be madly in love, matching tattoos, living together, adopted a puppy, engaged, planning our wedding and soon to celebrate the birth of our children!

"You truly make me so happy and feel loved every single day and my life is exceptional because you’re a part of it 🥰 love you babe xx.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

