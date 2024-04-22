The Detective Inspector bravely rushed into action. Supplied.

“She knows she has been tagged a hero but to her, she was doing her job,” he said. “Everyone will be keeping an eye on her obviously, there will be a lot of support from everyone. I can’t be more proud of her.”

Eighteen shoppers were stabbed during the rampage, including a nine-month-old baby, with six ultimately losing their lives.

Joel Cauchi, who had recently moved to Sydney from Queensland, was identified as the attacker. Footage of Amy sprinting into the densely populated shopping centre alone in pursuit of Cauchi was lauded around the world. After courageous bystanders told her where to find Cauchi, 40, Amy ordered him to drop his knife.

Amy was recognised for her devotion to duty in 2019. Supplied.

Witnesses said Cauchi lunged at Amy, at which point she shot him three times in the chest. While awaiting backup, she performed CPR on him and other victims nearby.

Witness Ryan Bramble said the detective acted like a true “professional”.

“She’s a hero. She gave him plenty of chances to drop the knife,” he told Today.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley added, “[Amy] said to me that all of her training just clicked in and she did what she knew she had to do.”

