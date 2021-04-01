Crikey! It’s A Baby! will show the Irwins as they prepare for the birth of Bindi Irwin and Chandler's daughter Grace. Supplied

Crikey! It’s A Baby! includes Terri throwing a baby shower with Chandler’s parents attending via Zoom from the U.S, Chandler surprising Bindi on her last day of work at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, and then the two preparing their overnight bags for their upcoming trip to the hospital.

Robert will also be shown proving that he is worthy of his new nickname Funcle, and he also provides updates from the hospital waiting room.

And finally, it will air the moment that Bindi, Chandler and their daughter come home to Australia Zoo where they are welcomed by the entire Australia Zoo family.

The special will detail Terri and Robert as do all they can to help Bindi and Chandler. Supplied

And no Irwin life event is complete without stories of Steve Irwin, where Terri relates heartwarming moments of Bindi's arrival.

It will lead with the hilarious moment of Steve losing his keys in total panic, to arriving at the hospital with a complete film crew in tow, and then the pure joy of meeting his new daughter for the very first time.

Bindi revealed on Instagram that her daughter’s name, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is in part a tribute to her late father.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she wrote.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light." Supplied

Bindi and husband Chandler welcomed their daughter Grace into the world on March 25, which was also the same day as their first wedding anniversary.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Bindi penned on Instagram.

New dad Chandler also shared on his own Instagram page: "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life."

The whole family took turns gushing over little Grace. Supplied

Bindi's brother Robert was also one of the first to send his well wishes and shared a photo of himself cradling his new niece.

"Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace," Robert wrote.

Taking to Twitter, Bindi's mum Terri also expressed her delight at the family's new arrival, saying: "Love is not a big enough word.

My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud," she wrote.

Fans followed Bindi's pregnancy every step of the way. Instagram

While the new mum has been sharing insights into the journey along the way, keeping fans updated with each and every milestone, the little details have been kept close to heart.

But this new documentary will change that, in what will certainly be a jam-packed special that reveals all.

Crikey! It’s A Baby! will be available to stream or watch on Saturday 22 May at 6:30pm AEST on Animal Planet, available on Foxtel & Fetch.