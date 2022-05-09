Trevor is returning to the Big Brother house after 18 years. Getty

Did you instantly accept when they asked you to do Big Brother again?

I had the discussion with the family first. My two boys were like, “Yeah”, but my wife, Breea, was like, “No, I’m not going through that again.” I was quite keen because it’s a different format and a different way of playing, so I was interested in seeing how I’d go the second time.



Why do you think your sons were excited?

They only know me as Dad, the idiot who runs around the house and takes them to soccer training, and tells them off for not cleaning their rooms. They don’t really know the concept of me being on TV.

They’ve seen stuff on YouTube, and people come up and get a photo every now and again, but they just brush it off. They’ve seen the [recent] Big Brother shows and they wanted to see how I’d go. But my eldest son said, “Just don’t be a d--k.”

Trevor proposed to his partner Breea upon winning the show. Getty

How do you think you’ll go this season?

This one’s going to be a whole lot different and I don’t know how I’m going to cope. I was so used to the live shows and being put up for the public to vote – it was just me being me and if they like us, they like us. Whereas this is a lot more strategy-based. I’ll be a bit out of my comfort zone.



You’re currently the only contestant in Big Brother history to win $1 million. Were you sensible with your money?

Yeah, [Breea] is an accountant, so she knew exactly what to do with it. If I was single, it would have been p--sed up a wall.

We invested it for a little bit and were smart with it. We had a good support crew around

us at the time.

Big Brother premieres Monday, May 9 at 7.30 PM on Channel 7 & 7plus.

For more, check out the latest issue of New Idea, on sale now!