A noble name: Cyril Takayama Getty Images

64. Cyril

Pronunciation: s ih r uh l

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Lord or lordly

Famous Namesakes: Magician Cyril Takayama

General Overview: Definitely a name that hasn't been popular in a while, Cyril was the name of several saints, so might be a good choice for those looking for a religious name that is a little unusual.

A right royal photographer: Cecil Beaton Getty Images

63. Cecil

Pronunciation: S EE s uh l

Origin: Latin or Welsh

Meaning: Either from the Welsh for sixth child or the Latin for blind

Famous Namesakes: Hollywood moviemaker Cecil B DeMille, royal photographer Cecil Beaton, actor Cecil Baldwin

General Overview: Another grand old English name, there are Cecils in Oscar Wilde's Lady Windemere's Fan and E M Foster's Room With a View.

Plane sailing: Wilbur Wright Getty Images

62. Wilbur

Pronunciation: WEEL bar

Origin: German

Meaning: Trusted

Famous Namesakes: Wilbur Wright, half of the famous Wright brothers (the other half was Orville) who invented the airplane.

General Overview: It's hard to say the name Wilbur without thinking of the way talking horse Mister Ed said it in the old TV show, but Wilbur is also the name of the pig in Charlotte's Web.

Mortimer J. Adler Getty Images

61. Mortimer

Pronunciation: m AW r t ih m er

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Lives near the sea. Or some say derived from the same word as mortuary, mortal - an association with death

Famous Namesakes: Philosopher Mortimer J. Adler, Australian-born artist Mortimer Menpes

General Overview: The famous Mickey Mouse could have been named Mortimer after a mouse Walt Disney owned as a child if Walt's wife hadn't talked him out of it. And while Mortimer might sound like a villain or a scrooge, it does have the cuter nickname Morty or Mort.

In the middle: Philip Seymour Hoffman Getty Images

60. Seymour

Pronunciation: S EE m aw

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Often a surname, said to come from people from the French towns of Saint-Maur or perhaps the Latin name for a Moor, someone from North Africa. Some say it is from the words for sea and moor i.e. marshy lands near the sea.

Famous Namesakes: The middle name of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman (and also Jane Fonda!), there is also actors Seymour Cassel and Seymour Hicks

General Overview: For Simpsons fans, it's also the first name of Principal Skinner and part of the prank call name, Seymour Butts.

A cut above: funnyman Mel Brooks Getty Images

59. Melvin

Pronunciation: m eh l v ih n

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: Possibly developed from the Old English for council friend

Famous Namesakes: American footballer Melvin Gordon, scientist Melvin Calvin, US director Melvin Van Peebles

General Overview: Much more acceptable as Mel, as in Blazing Saddles genius Mel Brooks. Can also be spelt Melvyn, as in Oscar winner Melvyn Douglas. There is a character called Melvin in the Captain Underpants books.

Horace Grant Getty Images

58. Horace

Pronunciation: h AW r uh s

Origin: Latin

Meaning: From hora, meaning time (as in the word hour)

Famous Namesakes: The ancient Roman poet Horace, US basketballer Horace Grant

General Overview: Coming from the name Horatius - which you might also like to consider, Horace is the name of characters in Harry Potter and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Best in Show: Eugene Levy Getty Images

57. Eugene

Pronunciation: you GENE

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Born well (gene, like genetics, has to do with birth)

Famous Namesakes: Actor Eugene Levy, playwright Eugene O'Neill, artist Eugene Delacroix

General Overview: Can be shortened to Gene. The female version Eugenie is probably much cooler now, thanks to a famous British princess.

Return serve: Bernard Tomic Getty Images

56. Bernard

Pronunciation: b uh r n ah r d

Origin: German

Meaning: Strong or brave bear

Famous Namesakes: Powderfinger's Bernard Fanning gives the name cred, then there's tennis player Bernard Tomic, businessman Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault and its the middle name of playwright George Bernard Shaw.

General Overview: If it doesn't make you think of a Saint Bernard, as in the movie Beethoven, or your mean Aunt Bernadette, you might consider this one. There is also the short form Bernie, as in Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff.

Mister G: Lloyd Banks Getty Images

55. Lloyd

Pronunciation: L OY D

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: Grey

Famous Namesakes: Actor Lloyd Bridges, G-unit rapper Lloyd Banks, middle name of architect Frank Lloyd Wright

General Overview: Who needs a vowel? The name was originally spelt Llwyd and is the name of the hero of film Say Anything.

Thanks for the kisses: Milton S. Hershey Getty Images

54. Milton

Pronunciation: M IH L t n

Origin: English

Meaning: Most likely a combo of words mill and town

Famous Namesakes: Comedian Milton Berle, the chocolate guy Milton S. Hershey

General Overview: Although it can be shortened to Milt, you might want to check out the cartoon Milton the Monster before settling on this name for your kid.

One of a few: Vernon Kay Getty Images

53. Vernon

Pronunciation: V ER n uh n

Origin: French

Meaning: Alder tree

Famous Namesakes: British celebrity Vernon Kay

General Overview: The name of Elvis's father, Vernon is also the name Vince Vaughan gave his son and the name of a character in Harry Potter.

Oh, deer: Rudolph CBS

52. Rudolph

Pronunciation: r OO d aw l f

Origin: German

Meaning: From the words fame and wolf

Famous Namesakes: A certain red-nosed reindeer, silent film's Rudolph Valentino

General Overview: Rudy or Rudi is a popular shortening. Can also be spelt Rudolf, as in ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, or perhaps you may like Rolf as an alternative.

Stormin' Norman Reedus Getty Images

51. Norman

Pronunciation: N AW R - m uh n

Origin: German

Meaning: From Norseman (i.e. vikings), also someone from Normandy in France

Famous Namesakes: Actor Norman Reedus, writer Norman Mailer, artist Norman Rockwell

General Overview: As well as starring in The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus has had children with model Helena Christensen and actress Diane Kruger, so that should raise the cool stakes of his name. Not such a good association? The Psycho character Norman Bates.

Before he was Elton: meet Reginald Getty Images

50. Reginald

Pronunciation: r EH j uh n uh l d

Origin: German

Meaning: Ruler's decision

Famous Namesakes: Music man Elton John's real name is Reginald Dwight.

General Overview: As the nickname Reggie, it's a character in Riverdale/the Archie comics, also Kim Kardashian's ex, Reggie Bush. Can also be Reg, as in Australian TV producer Reg Grundy.

Here's looking at you, Humphrey Bogart Getty Images

49. Humphrey

Pronunciation: h UH m f r ee

Origin: German

Meaning: Peaceful warrior

Famous Namesakes: Actor Humphrey Bogart, TV character Humphrey B Bear

General Overview: A name given to dukes of England, it also belongs to a character in Jane Austen's Mansfield Park and TV shows Yes, Minister and Death in Paradise.

Do right by Dudley Moore Getty Images

48. Dudley

Pronunciation: d UH d l ee

Origin: English

Meaning: Woods

Famous Namesakes: Actor Dudley Moore, cartoon character Dudley Do-Right, Australian composer Dudley Simpson

General Overview: Shortened to Dud, it doesn't sound very good.

Film star Stanley Tucci Getty Images

47. Stanley

Pronunciation: s t AE n l ee

Origin: English

Meaning: Stone clearing

Famous Namesakes: Actor Stanley Tucci, director Stanley Kubrick, kids' book Flat Stanley, the character of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire

General Overview: Can also be a unisex name, President Obama's mother's first name was Stanley. A popular abbreviation is Stan, as in comic-book giant Stan Lee and tennis player Stan Smith who gave his name to a type of Adidas shoe.

To him, go the spoils: Victor Hugo Getty Images

46. Victor

Pronunciation: v IH k t er

Origin: Latin

Meaning: To conquer

Famous Namesakes: French author Victor Hugo

General Overview: The Italian version is Vittorio, while the female one is the popular Victoria. Can be shortened to Vic.

Marvellous Marvin Gaye Getty Images

45. Marvin

Pronunciation: m AH r v ih n

Origin: English

Meaning: Could be famous friend or sea hill, take your pick.

Famous Namesakes: Crooner Marvin Gaye, it's also the real first name of playwright Neil Simon and singer Meatloaf.

General Overview: The name of Lily and Marshall's baby on How I Met Your Mother, there is also the cartoon character Marvin the Martian.

Kenneth Branagh Getty Images

44. Kenneth

General Overview: k EH n ih th

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: Handsome or of fire

Famous Namesakes: Actor/director Kenneth Branagh, R&B singer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, kids' author Kenneth Grahame, designer Kenneth Cole

General Overview: Shane Jacobson's plumber Kenny is one abbreviation of this name (see also country singer Kenny Rogers and death-magnet Kenny in South Park), Barbie's BF Ken is another.

Actor Chester Morris Getty Images

43. Chester

Pronunciation: ch EH s t er

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Fortified place

Famous Namesakes: Actor Chester Morris, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

General Overview: Actor Tom Hanks has a son named Chester, and the nickname Chet is cool, as in muso Chet Faker (though his real name is Nick).

Right on: Ray Charles Getty Images

42. Raymond

Pronunciation: r AI m uh n d

Origin: German

Meaning: Trusted advisor

Famous Namesakes: Novelist Raymond Chandler, actor Raymond Massey, character Raymond Reddington in The Blacklist

General Overview: As well as the TV show Everyone Loves Raymond, there is the popular short form of the name, Ray, as in the famous Ray Charles.

For whom the bell tolls: Ernest Hemingway Getty Images

41. Ernest

Pronunciation: ER n uh s t

Origin: German

Meaning: Unsurprisingly, it means earnest

Famous Namesakes: Writer Ernest Hemingway, actor Ernest Borgnine

General Overview: There is the Oscar Wilde play The Importance of being Earnest. Shortened to Ernie, it's half the Sesame Street duo Ernie and Bert.

A whole crew: Monty Python Getty Images

40. Monty

Pronunciation: Mon tee

Origin: English

Meaning: From the French mont (mountain)

Famous Namesakes: Monty Burns is a character in the Simpsons, there is the British comedy troupe Monty Python

General Overview: Can also be a shot form of Montgomery or Montague and has lent itself to the expression the Full Monty (meaning going all the way, or getting naked).

A right Percy: Logan Lerman Getty Images

39. Percy

Pronunciation: p ER s ee

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Rock

Famous Namesakes: Poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, Percy Jackson (played by Logan Lerman), R&B singer Percy Sledge

General Overview: Your young ones will know him best as the green train in Thomas the Tank Engine.

Out of this world: Leonard Nimoy Getty Images

38. Leonard

Pronunciation: l EH n er d

Origin: German

Meaning: Brave like a lion

Famous Namesakes: Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy, composer Leonard Bernstein, singer Leonard Cohen, Leonard from The Big Bang Theory

General Overview: Leo is a cute short form or Lenny, as in singer Lenny Kravitz or comedian Lenny Bruce. Leonard was the middle name of Winston Churchill. And then there is the Italian version, Leonardo, as in DiCaprio.

Here's Archie: KJ Apa Getty Images

37. Archibald

Pronunciation: AA r ch uh b AW l d

Origin: German

Meaning: Genuinely brave

Famous Namesakes: Actor Cary Grant's real name was Archibald Leach

General Overview: A Scottish favourite, often shortened to Archie, it is the name of Amy Poehler's son, and it is famous for Archie from Riverdale (played by KJ Apa) and TV character Archie Bunker.

Living Doll: Cliff Richard Getty Images

36. Clifford

Pronunciation: K L IH F er d

Origin: English

Meaning: A combo of the words for cliff and ford

Famous Namesakes: Rapper T.I.'s real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, book character Clifford the Big Red Dog

General Overview: This name is seen much more shortened to Cliff, like British singer Cliff Richard.

The real MC: Albert Einstein Getty Images

35. Albert

Pronunciation: AE l b er t

Origin: German

Meaning: Bright or shiny

Famous Namesakes: Scientist Albert Einstein, painter Albert Namatjira, actor Albert Finney, philosopher Albert Camus

General Overview: A popular name among the royals, such as Queen Victoria's husband and the current Prince of Monaco, it can be shortened to Al or Bert or Bertie.

Don't have a Barney (second from left) Getty Images

34. Barney

Pronunciation: B AA R n ee

Origin: Arabic

Meaning: Son of consolation

Famous Namesakes: The Flintstones Barney Rubble, Barney the purple dinosaur, TV show Barney Miller

General Overview: Can be short for Barnaby, as in politician Barnaby Joyce, or Barnabas, like Barney from How I Met Your Mother.

In the (Mouse) House: Walt Disney Getty Images

33. Walter

Pronunciation: w AW l t er

Origin: German

Meaning: Commander of the army

Famous Namesakes: Breaking Bad's Walter White, Tudor explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, TV reporter Walter Cronkite, the real first name of Bruce Willis

General Overview: Popularly shortened to Walt, like the famous Walt Disney and poet Walt Whitman.

He'll have fries with that: Ronald McDonald Getty Images

32. Ronald

Pronunciation: r AH n uh l d

Origin: Norse

Meaning: Another commanding name, meaning rule's advisor

Famous Namesakes: Macca's mascot Ronald McDonald, US president Ronald Reagan, the real first name of AC/DC's Bon Scott

General Overview: Nicknames Ron, like Ron Howard, and Ronnie, like The Two Ronnies

Speaking of Rons: Rupert Grint Getty Images

31. Rupert

Pronunciation: R OO p er t

Origin: German

Meaning: An English version of Robert, which means bright fame

Famous Namesakes: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, actors Rupert Everett and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films)

General Overview: The most beloved is Rupert the bear.

A portrait of a Vincent: Van Gogh Getty Images

30. Vincent

Pronunciation: V IH n s AA n t

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Like Victor, it means to conquer

Famous Namesakes: Painter Vincent Van Gogh, actor Vincent Price, the real first name of rocker Alice Cooper, one of Mary and Frederik's children

General Overview: Alternatives are Vin, Vinny, Vinnie (like actor Vinnie Jones), or Vince (like actor Vince Vaughan).

On the case: Basil Rathbone Getty Images

29. Basil

Pronunciation: b AE z uh l

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Royal

Famous Namesakes: Actor Basil Rathbone, cheeky puppet Basil Brush, Fawlty Towers's hopeless hotelier Basil

General Overview: The name of the herb has royal and religious significance for the Greeks.

Let's be Frank: Sinatra Getty Images

28. Frank

Pronunciation: f r ae nk

Origin: Latin

Meaning: From Franciscus, meaning French

Famous Namesakes: Singer Frank Sinatra, muso Frank Zappa, architect Frank Lloyd Wright

General Overview: A short form of Francis, can also be short for Franklin. Frank is a main character in TV series Shameless.

A faithful Desmond: Archbishop Tutu Getty Images

27. Desmond

Pronunciation: d eh z m uh n d

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Someone from the Irish town of Munster

Famous Namesakes: South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, zoologist Desmond Morris

General Overview: Can be shortened to Des, like British personality Des O'Connor, or Desi, like Lucille Ball's husband Desi Arnaz.

A Neighbourly Harold: Ian Smith Getty Images

26. Harold

Pronunciation: H AE R uh l d

Origin: Norse

Meaning: Ruler of the army

Famous Namesakes: Missing Australian PM Harold Holt, Lost actor Harold Perrineau, Neighbours character Harold Bishop (played by Ian Smith)

General Overview: Nicknames are Hal and Harry.

Hollywood royalty Alfred Hitchcock Getty Images

25. Alfred

Pronunciation: AE l f r uh d

Origin: English

Meaning: Wise

Famous Namesakes: Director Alfred Hitchcock, Bruce Wayne's butler, King of England Alfred the Great

General Overview: Can be shortened to Al (Weird Al Yankovic), Alfie, Freddy, Freddie (Freddie Highmore) or Fred (see also Frederick).

Aardman to follow: Wallace (and dog Gromit) Dreamworks

24. Wallace

Pronunciation: w AW l uh s

Origin: English

Meaning: Foreign

Famous Namesakes: One half of the animated pair Wallace & Gromit, actors Wallace Shawn and Wallace Langham

General Overview: In the form Wallis (as in Simpson), the name is unisex. Can be shortened to Wally, as in "Where's Wally?", but that also has the sense of "He's such a Wally."

Great Scot Douglas Henshall Getty Images

23. Douglas

Pronunciation: d UH g l ih s

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: Dark water

Famous Namesakes: General Douglas Macarthur, actor Douglas Henshall, swashbuckler Douglas Fairbanks, authors Douglas Copeland and Adams, explorer Douglas Mawson

General Overview: Can be cut back to Doug, like Doug Ross (George Clooney's character) in ER.

Wiggle it: Murray Cook Getty Images

22. Murray

Pronunciation: mur ree

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: Settlement by the sea

Famous Namesakes: The Wiggles' Murray Cook, band manager character Murray on The Flight of the Conchords and the dog Murray on Mad About You

General Overview: Although, like Douglas, it's a good Scottish name, you can be patriotic and name your child after the mighty River Murray.

A cut above: Ralph Lauren Getty Images

21. Ralph

Pronunciation: r AE l f

Origin: German

Meaning: Wolf advisor

Famous Namesakes: Wreck-it Ralph, designer Ralph Lauren, Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, The Simpsons' Ralph

General Overview: Some Brits, like Ralph Fiennes, pronounce it "Rafe".

Tears for Fears's Roland (right) with bandmate Curt Smith Getty Images

20. Roland

Pronunciation: R OH l uh n d

Origin: German

Meaning: Famous throughout the land

Famous Namesakes: Tears for Fears singer Roland Orzabal, American journalist Roland Martin, director Roland Emmerich

General Overview: The Viking sounding name can be shortened to Rollie or Rollo.

Not such a Savage Fred Getty Images

19. Frederick

Pronunciation: f r EH d er ih k

Origin: German

Meaning: Peaceful ruler

Famous Namesakes: Prussian King Frederick the Great, Princess Mary of Denmark is married to a Frederik, dancer Fred Astaire is a Frederick, there's a Frederick in Animal Farm

General Overview: The short versions, Fred (like actor Fred Savage) or Freddie, are cute.

Talk it up: Howard Stern Getty Images

18. Howard

Pronunciation: h AH w er d

Origin: Scandinavian

Meaning: High guardian

Famous Namesakes: Controversial talk show host Howard Stern, recluse Howard Hughes

General Overview: Can be a Howie, like the Backstreet Boy, or if you're really hip, go for Ward.

He dunnit: Arthur Conan Doyle Getty Images

17. Arthur

Pronunciation: AH r th er

Origin: English

Meaning: Bear

Famous Namesakes: King Arthur, Uncle Arthur, Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle, astronomer Arthur C Clarke, playwright Arthur Miller

General Overview: Had a royal boost as a middle name of Prince Louis and also when Pippa Middleton named her son Arthur, variants include Art (like Art Garfunkel) and Artie.

Butterfly's Emmett J. Scanlan Getty Images

16. Emmett

Pronunciation: eh m eh t

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: Truth

Famous Namesakes: Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlan, there are characters called Emmett in Twilight and Legally Blonde

General Overview: The male form of Emma, it can also be spelt with one t.

Malcontent Malcolm Turnbull Getty Images

15. Malcolm

Pronunciation: m AE l k uh m

Origin: Latin

Meaning: An Irish name from the Latin for dove

Famous Namesakes: Former PMs Malcolm Turnbull and Malcolm Fraser, activist Malcolm X, actor Malcom Macdowell, TV show Malcolm in the Middle,

General Overview: Can be shortened to Mal.

Eddie Murphy is an Edward Getty Images

14. Eddie

Pronunciation: EH d ee

Origin: English

Meaning: Guardian of wealth

Famous Namesakes: Funny guys Eddie Murphy and Eddie Izzard, actors Eddie Redmayne and Eddie Cibrian, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

General Overview: This shortened version can be unisex (girls name comes from Edwina, boys names from Edward, Edgar, Edmund or Edwin).

Call him Teddy: Theodore Roosevelt Getty Images

13. Theodore

Pronunciation: th EE uh d aw r

Origin: Greek

Meaning: God's gift

Famous Namesakes: Grey's Anatomy's T.R. Knight, Donald Trump has a grandson Theodore, children's author Dr Seuss was a Theodor (no e)

General Overview: Can be shortened to Theo (like Divergent's Theo James), Ted (like the character in How I Met Your Mother) or Teddy (like the US president who gave his name to stuffed bears).

No ordinary Lawrence: Laurence Fishburne Getty Images

12. Lawrence

Pronunciation: l AW r uh n s

Origin: Latin

Meaning: From the ancient Roman town of Laurentum

Famous Namesakes: US footballer Lawrence Taylor, Lawrence of Arabia, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan

General Overview: A different spelling of Laurence, which boasts actors Laurence Fishburne and Laurence Olivier. Can be shortened to Larry or Laz.

A classic: Harvey Keitel Getty Images

11. Harvey

Pronunciation: h AA r v ee

Origin: English

Meaning: Battle worthy

Famous Namesakes: Actor Harvey Keitel, producer Harvey Weinstein, Harvey on Suits

General Overview: It's French version is Hervé, like Fantasy Island's Hervé Villechaize.

Angus Young Getty Images

10. Angus

Pronunciation: AE NG g uh s

Origin: Gaelic

Meaning: One choice

Famous Namesakes: AC/DC's Angus Young, Two and a Half Men's Angus T Jones, actors Angus Maclaren and Angus Sampson, singer Angus Stone

General Overview: Quite nice when shortened to Gus.

Through the Looking Glass's Lewis Carroll Getty Images

9. Lewis

Pronunciation: lOO iss

Origin: German

Meaning: Famous warrior

Famous Namesakes: Alice in Wonderland writer Lewis Carroll, Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton

General Overview: The French version is Louis and the name can be shortened to Lou (as in muso Lou Reed).

Otis Redding Getty Images

8. Otis

Pronunciation: OH t ih s

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Wealthy

Famous Namesakes: Singer Otis Redding, who features in a song called "Otis" by Kanye West and Jay-Z

General Overview: Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire have sons named Otis.

So suave: Sidney Poitier Getty Images

7. Sidney

Pronunciation: s IH d n ee

Origin: French

Meaning: Wide island in a river, a name for Saint Denis

Famous Namesakes: Actor Sidney Poitier, director Sidney Lumet, writer Sidney Sheldon, hockey player Sidney Crosby

General Overview: A unisex name that can be shortened to Sid, though the girls' name is often spelt Sydney, like the city.

Neighbours actor Felix Mallard Getty Images

6. Felix

Pronunciation: F EE l ih k s

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Lucky

Famous Namesakes: Composer Felix Mendelssohn, Australian actor Felix Mallard, cartoon classic Felix the cat

General Overview: The female version is Felicity. Gillian Anderson and Elizabeth Banks have sons called Felix.

An imperial name: Julius Caesar Getty Images

5. Julius

Pronunciation: J OO L y uh s

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Downy-bearded

Famous Namesakes: Julius Caesar, the real first name of Groucho Marx, director Julius Avery

General Overview: You may prefer Julian.

The cutest George Getty Images

4. George

Pronunciation: jaw r j

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Farmer, earthworker

Famous Namesakes: Beatle George Harrison, Prince George, George Clooney, composer George Gershwin, singer George Michael

General Overview: When little you can call them Georgie.

Louis Theroux Getty Images

3. Louis

Pronunciation: l OO ih s

Origin: German

Meaning: Famous warrior

Famous Namesakes: British documentary maker Louis Theroux, Prince Louis, trumpeter Louis Armstrong, designer Louis Vuitton

General Overview: A right royal French name, it can be shortened to Lou, as in The Incredible Hulk's Lou Ferrigno.

Wild about Harry Getty Images

2. Harry

Pronunciation: HA ree

Origin: English

Meaning: Home ruler

Famous Namesakes: Prince Harry, One Direction's Harry Styles, magician Harry Houdini, actor Harry Hamlin, singer Harry Connick Jr

General Overview: A nickname of Henry, it can be short for Harold and Harrison. The world knows this name thanks to a British prince and the Harry Potter books.

Max Carver Getty Images

1. Max

Pronunciation: m ah k s

Origin: Latin

Meaning: The greatest

Famous Namesakes: Teen Wolf actor Max Carver, New Girl actor Max Greenfield, the character in children's books Where the Wild Things Are, Mad Max movies

General Overview: Can be short for Maxwell or Maximilian and as a girls' name can be short for Maxine.