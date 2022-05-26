Adriano Zumbo High Tea at QT Sydney. QT Sydney

QT Sydney has created QTea; a high tea for modern Marie Antoinettes, partnering with Adriano Zumbo, to upend the traditional notion of high tea.

The menu features an unexpected twist on the expected scone called Sconez, and Just Love Me, a chocolate, raspberry and pistachio piece and a delectable white glazed yuzu vanilla cake.

The classic Zumbo Passionfruit Tart is served alongside Zumbo’s iconic macarons, known as Zumbarons. Other dishes include Lobster Rolls bursting with Champagne lobster, coconut, chilli and lime mayo, Caesar Sliders and Goat Cheese Tarts.

Delivered in QT Sydney’s luxurious lobby and Studio Q, there’ll be a DJ spinning eclectic tunes and guests can enjoy a flowing Champagne trolley, or a bespoke Blueberry Macaron tea.

QTea will be available to book from $95 per guest on Saturdays and Sundays from 29 May.

Gunners’ Barracks Sparkling High Tea. Gunners’ Barracks

Treat yourself to high tea at the beautiful Gunners’ Barracks tea room in Mosman and enjoy a glass of sparkling wine and high tea spread of sandwiches, scones, pastries and cake.

You have the option to sit inside the tea room or out on the enclosed terrace to soak in the stunning views over Sydney Harbour.

In this package, you’ll be treated to a high tea for two people, a glass of Australian sparkling wine, and your choice of tea or coffee.

Gunners’ Barracks Sparkling High Tea for two is available seven days a week for $150 from Red Balloon.

Traditional High Tea at The Tea Room. The Tea Room

Gather your loved ones and don your best dress for a delightful afternoon filled with old world charm, exquisite treats and delicious tea.

The jewel in the crown of Sydney’s iconic Queen Victoria Building, The Tea Room epitomises timeless style and elegance.

Admire the soaring ornate ceilings and dazzling crystal chandeliers as you feast on a tantalising selection of sweet and savoury pastries, finger sandwiches, petit fours, and scones with preserve and cream, served with Ronnefeldt tea or coffee.

Available seven days a week, you can enjoy this high tea experience for two for $130 from Red Balloon.

Sydney Harbour G.H. MUMM Champagne Harbour Bar. Captain Cook Cruises

Indulge in an afternoon filled with bottomless MUMM champagne and seafood as you cruise around Sydney with 360 degree waterfront views on this cruise.

Your bottle of champagne will be paired with a decadent tiered platter of seafood filled with freshly shucked Sydney Rock Oysters, Queensland prawns, smoked salmon blinis as well as calamari.

Departing and returning to Darling Harbour’s King Street Wharf, this is the perfect experience for those looking for a convenient high tea experience in the city.

Starting at $129, this experience is available to book from Friday to Sunday from Klook Travel.

Altitude at The Shangri-La Hotel. The Shangri-La Hotel

High Tea at Altitude does just what it says on the tin – combining a 3-tiered tower of treats with stunning views of Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Opera House.

Treat your tastebuds to a range of savoury morsels, like finger sandwiches, smoked chicken breast bagel and a BBQ pork shoulder slider, and scones that come with fresh clotted cream and sweet homemade jam.

For an extra 20 bucks, you can even throw some sparkling wine into the mix. The experience is available seven days a week at The Shangri-La Hotel, with prices starting at $65.