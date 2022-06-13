He hosted the TV WEEK Logie Awards an extraordinary 19 times, and there’s no denying that Bert Newton was the undisputed king of TV’s night of nights.

As a four-time Gold Logie winner himself, Bert first hosted the awards in 1967 and went on to claim a total of 15 wins over his incredible career.

His final Logies hosting gig was in 2018, and while he never officially retired, he left the stage with years’ worth of memorable moments.

Here, we take a look at some of those iconic moments that the most-loved host of the TV WEEK Logie Awards had over his lengthy career.