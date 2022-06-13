He hosted the TV WEEK Logie Awards an extraordinary 19 times, and there’s no denying that Bert Newton was the undisputed king of TV’s night of nights.
As a four-time Gold Logie winner himself, Bert first hosted the awards in 1967 and went on to claim a total of 15 wins over his incredible career.
His final Logies hosting gig was in 2018, and while he never officially retired, he left the stage with years’ worth of memorable moments.
Here, we take a look at some of those iconic moments that the most-loved host of the TV WEEK Logie Awards had over his lengthy career.
Bert, pictured here alongside Don Lane, won his first Gold Logie in 1979.
Bert and his wife Patti Newton with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali at the Logies in 1979.
“People forget that Patti won a Logie a long time before I did,” Bert told TV WEEK.
Patti was always there by Bert’s side.
Bert went on to win the Gold Logie in 1981, 1982 and 1984.
Bert, Patti and Graham Kennedy at the TV WEEK Logie Awards in 1981.
Bert pictured with Dame Edna Everage and Prime Minister Bob Hawke at the 1984 Logies.
Patti cuddled up to Gold Logie winner, Bert in 1984.