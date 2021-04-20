Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Bec revealed that she was just 16-years-old when she met a then 18-year-old Lleyton, where they were partnered together for a charity, the Starlight Cup.
When asked if either of them recognised each other for their high-profile roles, Bec said: "He knew me from Home and Away but I didn’t really follow a lot of sports so I didn’t know who he was or what he’d done."
"Even when some years down the track when he won Wimbledon my parents told me but I didn’t really understand what a big deal that was," she explained.
After meeting for the first time, the pair didn't see other until six years later, after they reconnected out of the blue.
"Lleyton actually reached out to me to let me know about a TV project he was working on in Australia," Bec said.
"I guess he thought that I thought that'd be cool because its something I'm into," the 37-year-old explained.
Shortly after, the two became near inseparable, where Bec explains they spent "almost every day" together in the early stages.
"It was a bit of whirlwind actually," she said.
Bec and Lleyton will celebrate their 16-year wedding anniversary in July this year, after they tied the knot back in 2005.
The couple share three children together, with 15-year-old Mia, 12-year-old Cruz, and 10-year-old and Ava, who just recently took to the DWTS stage herself.
In an unaired clip from the show's current season, Ava left fans and the audience speechless after performing a beautiful routine, showing off her mind-blowing dance moves - clearly taking after her mum.