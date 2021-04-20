Bec met Lleyton when she was 16 and he was 18 at a charity event. Instagram

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Bec revealed that she was just 16-years-old when she met a then 18-year-old Lleyton, where they were partnered together for a charity, the Starlight Cup.

When asked if either of them recognised each other for their high-profile roles, Bec said: "He knew me from Home and Away but I didn’t really follow a lot of sports so I didn’t know who he was or what he’d done."

"Even when some years down the track when he won Wimbledon my parents told me but I didn’t really understand what a big deal that was," she explained.

"It was a bit of whirlwind actually." Getty

After meeting for the first time, the pair didn't see other until six years later, after they reconnected out of the blue.

"Lleyton actually reached out to me to let me know about a TV project he was working on in Australia," Bec said.

"I guess he thought that I thought that'd be cool because its something I'm into," the 37-year-old explained.

Shortly after, the two became near inseparable, where Bec explains they spent "almost every day" together in the early stages.

"It was a bit of whirlwind actually," she said.

The two have been married for almost 16 yeras, and share three kids together. Instagram