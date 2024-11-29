When it comes to fragrance shopping, many of us dream of owning those luxurious scents, and though you may treat yourself to an expensive perfume here and there, this often comes with a hefty price tag.
Fortunately, there are now incredibly affordable alternatives to luxury perfumes that capture the same captivating aromas without emptying your wallet.
Popular Australian brand Designer Brands Cosmetics has a full range of budget-friendly options that allow you to enjoy the exquisite aromas of high-end fragrances at a fraction of the cost.
Whether you’re in search of an everyday or evening scent, these affordable alternatives offer an impressive range of options! At just $12.99 for a 100ml bottle, the Designer Brands fragrance range is perfect for the savvy shopper.
Top rated luxury-inspired perfume dupes
Rebel
Inspired by Carolina Herrera Bad Boy.
Oriental aromatic notes of sage, bergamot, cocoa, and woods.
The Lab, NYC
Inspired by Le Labo Santal 33
Notes of sandalwood, leather, cardamon, and musk.
Poppy Noir
Inspired by YSL Black Opium
Opening notes of Orange that settles into Cedarwood and Patchouli.
Red Baccara
Inspired by Malson Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge
Notes of Jasmine, saffron, amber accord, and cedar.
La Lure
Inspired by Chanel Allure
Fruity notes, soft rose, amber, and vanilla.
Lucky No. VII
Inspired By No.5 by Chanel
A mix of soft florals and rich woods.
Bombshell
Inspired by Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb
A mix of floral notes in combination with oriental flowers and musk.
Flowers
Inspired by Marc Jacobs Daisy
Green notes, fruity strawberry, violet leaf, and sandalwood.
London Romance
Inspired by Jo Malone’s London English Pear and Freesia
A blend of pear and freesia with subtle hints of rose, patchouli, and musk.
Classic
Inspired by Chloe Chloe
Notes of peony, freesia, and sweet lychee.
Soleil
Inspired by Sol De Janeiro SOL Cheirosa ’62
Note of salted caramel, almond, jasmine, and vanilla.
Senorita
Inspired by Giorgia Armani Si
A poised fruity-green allure.
Bonjour
Inspired by Viktor & Rolf Bon Bon
Fruity notes and caramel scents.