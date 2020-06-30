The smoking gun! This Instagram post all but confirmed Jackson Garlick (centre) will appear on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. Instagram

Lucky Connect, a Melbourne-based influencer agency, shared a photo to Instagram featuring three of the reality stars who appeared on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette last year: Jamie Doran, Timm Hanly and Jackson Garlick.

But it was the caption where things really got interesting.

“Our good friends are returning to our TV screens for Bachelor in Paradise on July 15,” the agency penned in the caption, before tagging all three Bachelorette boys.

Jamie and Timm have both officially been confirmed for the series, while Jackson had only been rumoured at this stage.

In Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette last year, Jackson placed fourth. Channel Ten

The post was swiftly deleted, adding fuel to the fire that they had accidentally let slip Jackson’s appearance is definitely on the horizon.

Jackson was given the boot by Angie in fourth place during her season of The Bachelorette after his dad gave her a grilling during Hometowns and the pie heir was unable to open up about his feelings for the Gogglebox star.

Jackson will join officially confirmed contestants (pictured from left) Ciarran Stott, Abbie Chatfield, Timm Hanly, Brittany Hockley and Jamie Doran. Channel Ten

The rugby hunk has previously been candid about Paradise and admitted he hadn't ruled it out.

“If there is an opportunity to do it again and the timing is right and I'm in the right headspace then I'd be open to giving it a crack,” he told TV WEEK last year after his Bachelorette elimination.

Kicking off in just over a fortnight, Bachelor in Paradise will also feature Ciaran Stott, Helena Sauzier, Brittney Weldon, Mary Viturino, Cassandra Mamone and more.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to Channel Ten on July 15