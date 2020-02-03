But is his return to being a cast away going to put his health at risk for a second time? Last year, the chiselled hunk lost a staggering 11kg during his time on the show, even saying he looked “like a skeleton” by the end of filming.

“I was like a skeleton, man. I'm only just starting to feel normal again,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

David made a name for himself in 2019 as the series villain and the international model eventually confessed that from the beginning, his game plan had been to cause trouble.

Speaking to news.com.au, David revealed that he was absolutely playing a character – his tactic to lure the other contestants into thinking he was “just a pretty boy.”

“I’ve been acting for a number of years now, and I just really wanted to see if I could put all that stuff to the test and really use it as a way to play a role and do something,” he said.

Whether or not the model and amateur actor will reveal his true colours, or continue playing a villian and over the top character is yet to be seen.

However, saying he's out for "revenge", has us pretty sure he's not joking!