Other bakeries who were recognised for their sausage rolls include the Port Elliot Bakery in South Australia, Yatala Pies in Queensland, Denmark Barely in Western Australia and Jesters Pie in Wangara, West Australia.

Bourke Street Bakery included the recipe for their award-winning sausage rolls in their cookbook, and it’s since been widely distributed online. Containing pork, fennel and garlic, it’s totally yum - and now you can make it yourself. Enjoy!

The Bourke Street Bakery Sausage Roll

INGREDIENTS



40ml extra virgin olive oil



40g garlic cloves, finely chopped



40g fennel seeds, finely chopped



Pinch of thyme



200g brown onion, finely chopped



200g celery stalks, finely chopped



200g carrots, finely chopped



1.5kg lean minced ground pork



50g dry breadcrumbs



26g salt



11/2teaspoons white pepper



55ml milk



Puff pastry



2 eggs, for wash

These sausage rolls are award winning. Bourke Street Bakery

METHOD

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the fennel seeds and thyme and stir together for 1 minute, or until aromatic. Add the onion and celery and cook for 5 minutes, or until the onion has softened. Add the carrots and cook out for about 20 minutes, stirring often, until the vegetables are mushy. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Put the pork mince into a large bowl and add the cooled vegetable mix, breadcrumbs, salt and white pepper. Using your hands, mix the meat quite forcefully for 3 minutes to thoroughly combine (this will also work the protein in the meat). At this stage, it is best to roll up a little ball of the meat mixture and cook it in a hot frying pan for 2 minutes to check the flavour. You may find it is too salty, however once the mix is encased in pastry the saltiness should even out.

Roll out the puff pastry and cut into 15x30cm (6×12 inch) rectangles. Preheat the oven to 200C (400F/Gas 6).

Divide the filling mixture into six even-sized portions. On a clean work surface, roll each portion out into a log with a 3cm (11/4 inch) diameter. Place each log lengthways in the centre of a pastry rectangle and brush one long edge with egg wash. Firmly fold the dough over, pressing to enclose the log tightly, leaving the ends open. Cut each roll into two even-sized halves and place on the prepared tray, seam side down. Brush the top of each roll with egg wash. Reduce the oven temperature to 190C (375F/Gas 5) and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until they are a golden brown log of steaming oozing goodness.

Recipe courtesy of Bourke Street Bakery.

