Alex, who won Richie Strahan's heart on season four of The Bachelor and later appeared on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, first announced she was expecting her second baby earlier this year.

"I wonder if you’ll have your Father’s eyes? Will you be stubborn like your Mother? See you soon little darling," she penned, along with a stunning black and white image of her bump.

She shares her 10-year-old son Elijah with her former boss, but this is her first child with Carson.

Alex is now a mum of two, where she shares a 10-year-old son with an ex partner. Instagram

Alex has been keeping her fans updated on her second pregnancy, admitting that it started out "entirely different" to her first.

"Naive little me assumed that this journey would mirror my first. My entire pregnancy with Elijah was a breeze!" she wrote.

"I’ll be honest, I was finding it incredibly hard to enjoy the beginning of my pregnancy and at times it got me down," she added.

"I’ll be honest, I was finding it incredibly hard to enjoy the beginning of my pregnancy..." Instagram

She has also shared photos of her and Carson, sweetly writing "Mum & Dad" as a caption on one of the posts following the pregnancy announcement.

The reality star went "Instagram official" with her new beau at the beginning of December last year.

Alex introduced him to her followers in a series of sweet photos of them together along with the caption: "Nice to meet you Mr Jory."

Alex welcomes her first child with current partner Carson. Instagram

Alex was memorably left heartbroken after her relationship with Richie Strahan ended after her appearance on The Bachelor in 2016.

The star then made headlines after announcing she was engaged to her girlfriend Maegan Luxa in 2017 before sadly splitting a short time after. She also starred on the 2019 series of Bachelor In Paradise, where she enjoyed a brief romance with Bill Goldsmith.

Now it seems she finally found happiness with her new little family – congrats!

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!