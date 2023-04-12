Everyone’s currently feeling the pressure when it comes to cost of living. Therefore, most of us are desperate to save an extra dollar or two by any means necessary…

Well, if you’re a Woolworths shopper and have an Everyday Rewards account, you can now get up to 10x more points - meaning you’ll receive $10 off your shop sooner - thanks to Woolies’ new Boost Your Budget offer.

WATCH: How to reuse a Woolworths bag as gift wrap