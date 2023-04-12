Managing Director of Woolworths Supermarkets, Natalie Davis said the chosen brands were selected because of their popularity, value and quality.
“Value and quality are now more important to Australian families than ever before. That’s why we have worked with 20 of Australia’s most popular brands to curate a range of everyday food products and household essentials, including nappies, pet food, toothpaste and rice, [that] customers can earn 10x Rewards points on for the next four weeks,” Natalie said.
“We’ve selected these brands because we know they are firm family favourites and found in kitchens and pantries right across the country,” she continued.
All brands included in Woolworths’ Boost Your Budget offer:
- Bega
- Birds Eye
- Cadbury
- Connoisseur
- Dine
- Finish
- Four’N Twenty
- Gillette
- Golden
- Head & Shoulders
- Huggies
- Kettle
- Maggi
- MyDog
- Nescafe
- Old El Paso
- Oral B
- Primo
- SunRice
- Western Star