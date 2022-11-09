The coffee ads are placed above the shelves and the assumed aim of the ads is to provide information about coffee to customers. Reddit

Other customers agreed with the concerns with one person writing “I just want to buy s*** from a store without being yelled at by ads”.

Another added, “Me too, I feel stressed just thinking about it. TVs are super distracting too because the movement keeps grabbing my attention where I can’t filter it out along with all the other input.”

Another agreed, “Yeah I think the emotion that Woolworths gives me is creepy.”

Although many people expressed deep concerns, others were more welcoming to the new feature.

“I don’t hate this. It’s in front of a product group you’re already interested in purchasing so it’s not being intrusive,” one customer wrote.

Another added, ”This is a problem? Far out, in my opinion shopping centres/malls/supermarkets/etc where goods are being sold are the only place where I don’t mind seeing advertising”.

“Keep it out of every other media and medium, but this is literally the place for it,” they continued.