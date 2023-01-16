Your first three orders are free! Woolworths

What is Metro60?

The Metro60 service, which is accessed via their dedicated app, is delivered within 60 minutes, making it the perfect last-minute/lazy day shopping alternative. All users will have free delivery for their first three orders where, onwards, the postage is a flat rate of $5 with a minimum spend of $20. Exclusive deals will also be available on the app.

Where does Metro60 deliver to?

Introduced in Sydney and Melbourne, the service spans across a majority of the cities' suburbs (for a full list click here).

Woolworths Metro60 app. Woolworths

How does Metro60 work?

Upon downloading the Metro60 app, you will be directed to enter your delivery address. From there, add what you want into your cart and check out. Track every step of the picking, packing, and delivery journey in the app. Within an hour, your order will be ready at your door for you to enjoy.

Live chat support is available 24/7 on the app, while Everyday Rewards points can also be collected with every order.