Prince William Instagram and Getty

Princess Charlotte turned nine on May 2, 2024 - the Prince and Princess of Wales released a photo to mark the special day, however, royal watchers couldn't help but point out the distinct similarities she shares with her dad, Prince William.

From the eyes to the big, wide smile, the resemblance she shares with her father is truly uncanny and she seems to be looking more and more like him the older she gets.

"Charlotte looks like her dad's twin," one person wrote on X.

"Her dad’s genes are strong," another said.

This isn't the first time people have pointed out how much she looks like her father... royal fans reacted the same way when Kensington Palace released a portrait for her eighth birthday in 2023!

Princess Catherine Getty

We also see that Princess Charlotte does share similar features with her mother, Princess Catherine. The two very clearly share the same nose and complexion and have big, wide smiles.

However, the similarities between Kate and Charlotte can also be found in their interests and talents such as their musical ability. While speaking to pianist Lang Lang at the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in December 2023, Princess Kate revealed that Princess Charlotte had been learning and loving the piano - just like her.

"We talked about Charlotte. Her royal highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good,” he told HELLO! “Her royal highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte, 'Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him'.”

Queen Elizabeth II Getty

Over the years, royal watchers have continuously pointed out Charlotte's distinct similarities to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. From their doe eyes to their apple cheeks, there is no denying that Charlotte looked very much like Queen Elizabeth when she was young.

The two also share similarities in their personal nature; both have a very strong sense of orderliness and responsibility from a very young age.

Princess Diana Getty

Princess Charlotte has also been compared to her grandmother Princess Diana. Both their mousey brown hair and beautiful blue eyes prove to be very similar and it isn't hard to see a strong family resemblance between the two.

When Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, posted a photo of himself with Princess Diana when they were very young, fans went wild over Charlotte's stark resemblance to Diana.

"Princess Charlotte is Diana's copy," one fan commented on the post.

"Princess Diana lives on in William's children. The resemblance is wild," another said.