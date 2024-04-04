Charles shares this photo to Instagram, reminiscing on his first day of school in 1968. Instagram

Did Princess Diana and Charles Spencer have a close relationship?

Charles went to school with his sister until he moved to the all-boys boarding school, Maidwell Hall Prep Schol, in 1972. Recently speaking to HELLO!, Charles revealed that Diana was "always very protective" over him.

"My mother [Frances] left home when we were young – I was two or three, and Diana would have been five or six – so we were very much in it together," he told the publication.

The children were raised at Park House, a rented home at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, before their father moved them to Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, England, in the mid-1970s.

"Diana looked after me because she was nearly three years older than me," Charles said.

Princess Diana was nearly three years older than her brother. Getty

Althorp House has belonged to the Spencer family for the past 500 years and is also where Diana was laid to rest. Leading up to her death, there was a lot of bad press about her, and Princess Diana was continually attacked by the media.

Following her death, it was her brother who stood up for at her funeral, amid all the tabloid abuse. Charles' eulogy later became known as one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century, according to The Guardian, after he defended his sister against all the negative things published about her.

"I don't think she ever understood why her genuinely good intentions were sneered at by the media... My own and only explanation is that genuine goodness is threatening to those at the opposite end of the moral spectrum," he said.

Charles swore to protect Diana's children, Prince William and Prince Harry, following her death. Getty

"It is a point to remember that of all the ironies about Diana, perhaps the greatest was this: a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age.

"Diana was the very essence of compassion, of duty, of style, of beauty. All over the world she was a symbol of selfless humanity, a standard-bearer for the rights of the truly downtrodden, a very British girl who transcended nationality.