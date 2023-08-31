Princess Diana passed away on August 31, 1997. Getty

"And the trigger to me was returning to Afghanistan, but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997 from the age of 12.

"Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of. It was never discussed, I never really talked about it and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done."

The five-part docuseries follows injured veterans and the Duke of Sussex, who confessed the “biggest struggle” returning home was that “no one around me really could help.”

Harry said Afghanistan triggered the "trauma." Getty

“I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me,” he said, speaking from the Sussexes family home in Montecito.

“Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously. And that's what I really want to change.”

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry’s “trauma” over losing his mother has been discussed.

In November 2022, author Christopher Anderson claimed King Charles held one regret regarding Princess Diana’s funeral – making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin.

“I think it haunts him because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it,” he told Us Weekly. “I’ve written that I believe it’s a form of PTSD.”