The Invictus Games were first launched by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service people, both serving and veterans.

While speaking on the podcast Royal Report, Newsweek Chief Royal Correspondent, Jack Royston revealed some PR experts have said the new series could help the young prince out of his "reputational slump".

"It is obviously a very unique project. There are very few people on the planet who can say that they've done anything equivalent to what Harry's doing there," he said.

"Veterans are a community in America who quite rightly do need high-profile figures standing up for them. And anyone who does that is going to get a significant reputational boost out of doing so.

"One way that Harry seeks to rebuild the brand with some more kind of worthy but perhaps less attention-grabbing content."

In a statement released in mid-January, Prince Harry revealed he hopes the series will provide "communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors."

When launching the Games in Sydney in 2018, the duke said: "From my life-changing flight back from the battlefields of Afghanistan, to the example of America's warrior games, Invictus was inspired by the experiences I had alongside our servicemen and women from many nations."

The 2023 Invictus Games will be held in Dusseldorf in Germany.

