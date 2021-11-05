Bert will be given his official send off next Friday at 10am at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne Getty

The reporter confirmed that Channel Nine will not have a direct telecast, there will only be a live stream, while also assuring that he will share the link once it's made public.

It was Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews who first confirmed that Bert would be honoured with a state funeral, deeming the late performer an "icon, a larrikin and a born entertainer".

"We will all have an opportunity to honour his memory, his talent and his achievements at a state funeral," he said.

"Bert will live on in the memories of an entire generation."

"Bert will live on in the memories of an entire generation," Premier Andrews said. Instagram

News of Bert's death broke on Saturday 30th October. The 83-year-old had been battling ill health for a while and had recently had his leg amputated.

He is survived by his beloved wife Patti and two children Lauren and Matthew, the latter of whom will not be attending the service.

Patti recently cleared up any rumours of a feud between Matthew and the rest of his family, telling the Daily Mail that the New York based actor was simply not returning home for the funeral due to "logistics".

Patti deemed Bert's death "very, very devastating". Getty

Patti, 76, also recently stoically addressed the public following her husband's death, saying his passing was "very, very devastating".

"All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man," the 76-year-old told reporters outside her family home in Hawthorn East.

"I left at ten past seven, and I was just pulling around to come into my drive and I get the call to say he'd taken his last breath at 7.22pm.

"So I missed him, but maybe he didn't want me to be there for his last breath."