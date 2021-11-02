Bert died of complications from his procedures. Getty

She also confirmed that her son Matthew, 44, will not be attending the funeral in Melbourne since he lives in New York City.

"There was no rift. He's had many long conversations with Bert in the hospital, and that was all fine," Patti told Daily Mail Australia, shutting down rumours of a feud between the father and son before explaining why Matt "won't be coming" to the funeral.

"It's just the logistics of it all, and with Covid, and with everything else."

The final goodbye for Bert will be coming up in a few days after it was announced on Sunday by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews that he will receive a state funeral.

Patti shut down rumours of a rift with her and Bert's son, Matthew. Getty

In a statement, the premier revealed, "Above all his achievements, he was a family man and his greatest partnership with his wife of almost 50 years, Patti. Our thoughts and prayers are with her, their children and their grandchildren."

Bert's daughter Lauren and her brood of six kids, a son Sam, daughters Eva, and Lola, son Monty, daughter Perla, and son Alby will all be in attendance to say their final goodbyes.

Patti first spoke about her heartbreak on Sunday morning when she stepped out of the family home in Hawthorn East to speak about her late husband's final moments and reveal she had missed his last breath.

Bert is to be honoured with a state funeral. Getty

"It's very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man," she told reporters.

"I left at ten past seven, and I was just pulling around to come into my drive and I get the call to say he'd taken his last breath at 7.22pm.

"So I missed him, but maybe he didn't want me to be there for his last breath."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.