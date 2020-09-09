Matthew Newton (pictured) has kept a low profile since he relocated to the US in 2012. Getty

A graduate of the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in Sydney, Matt thrived in his early years, performing on stage, television and film – both locally and abroad.

Aside from appearing in several hit TV shows, including All Saints, Water Rats and Farscape, Matt appeared alongside Pia Miranda in the 2002 film adaptation of Looking for Alibrandi.

He then found international success playing the vampire Armand in Queen of the Damned (2002), before writing and starring in his first feature film, Right Here Right Now (2004).

But the late noughties were also laden with scandal, with Matthew making headlines for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriends Brooke Satchwell and Rachael Taylor.

In 2007, Matthew reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and was put on a 12-month good behaviour bond, in relation to an incident involving Brooke in 2006.

However, the conviction was later quashed in 2010, with the judge dismissing the charge due to "significant" evidence from Matt’s psychiatrist, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Patti (left) is said to be “worried sick” for her son, Matthew (right). Getty

One of Matthew's (right) highlight performances was alongside Pia Miranda (left) in the 2002 film adaptation of Looking for Alibrandi. Robyn Kershaw Productions

Then, in August 2010, actress Rachael Taylor took out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), after Matthew allegedly punched her in the face in a hotel foyer in Rome.

Her application for the AVO not only ended their relationship, but also put a stop to Matthew’s career revival, which included hosting The X Factor on Channel Seven.

His reputation was further tarnished after he allegedly breached the terms of an AVO, assaulted a Sydney taxi driver and, after moving to the US, attacked a hotel receptionist in Miami.

Matthew avoided conviction on the grounds of diminished mental health and later revealed that he was struggling with issues including addiction.

An insider previously told New Idea: “It was horrible for Bert and Patti to watch as Matthew’s life seemed to melt down, with the shocking reports of violence against women and other troubles with the law. They were the very darkest of days.”

Since moving to the US in 2012, Matthew has seemingly found happiness with his new partner Catherine Schneiderman, 27, whose father is a former New York attorney.

Pictured from left to right: Lauren Newton with brother Matthew and actress Brooke Satchwell. Getty

Rachael Taylor (left) took out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against Matthew (right), after he allegedly punched her in the face in a hotel foyer in Rome. Getty

What’s more, his career has flourished, with the release of several films, including From Nowhere (2016) and Who We Are Now (2017), which he wrote and directed.

Also in 2017, The Daily Telegraph reported Matthew hadn't “touched a drink in five years”.

But in 2018, Matt hit a hurdle, when he chose to step down as director of Ava in 2018, after Times Up advocate Jessica Chastain was criticised for choosing to work with him.

Despite the backlash, Matthew’s parents are said to be grateful and happy that their son has got his life back on track and are proud of how far he’s come, even though they “miss him terribly”.

“Patti insists she is just happy he’s safe and well where he is and in far better shape these days. She is the first to acknowledge that being away from Australia has played a big part in that,” a source told New Idea.

But it’s clear that her son is never far from Patti’s thoughts.

In a recent Instagram post, where a follower pointed out how her grandson Sam looked like Matt’s dad Bert, Patti was quick to suggest the infant looked more like her son.

“I think he looks like my Matthew,” Patti said, proudly.