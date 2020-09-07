Australian TV legend Patti Newton (pictured) is set to star in Channel Seven’s The All New Monty: Guys & Gals. Seven

But for the much-loved local star, the opportunity to increase awareness of breast cancer and to encourage young girls to take preventative measures was a good enough reason to get her kit off.

“[Bert’s] sister died the year after we were married; we’ve been married for 46 years,” Patti explains.

Along with fellow stars such as Fiona O’Loughlin, Danielle Spencer and Samuel Johnson, the veteran performer spent weeks learning the choreography and mentally preparing for a strip-tease in front of a live audience.

And the grandma-of-six says she has never felt better in her own skin.

“We’re all different sizes, we’re all different ages, we’re all here proudly in the main street and just enjoying the moment and what we’ve got,” Patti explains. “You can’t change it, so take it for what it is – and I think that is a really good message for an audience or anyone that’s watching.

“People look at themselves in the mirror at 25 – when they get to 75 they will realise how much they should have enjoyed their time because it was pretty good then and they didn’t think so. I think that’s another good message with this show.”

Pictured: Patti with husband Bert Newton (far left) and daughter Lauren (right) and son-in-law, Matt Welsh (far right). Getty

Both in their ’70s and ’80s, Patti says she and Bert don’t usually follow a strict healthy diet or wellness routine.

The beaming grandma says she is happy to enjoy life and loves to indulge in good food, albeit in moderation.

“I think we’ve got to this stage of our lives where we now enjoy life – neither of us drink or smoke, we have good food and I’m a bit of a choco-holic, but all things in moderation, that’s how I feel for both of us really,” Patti says.

“And fortunately, because we only live around the corner from [daughter] Lauren and because she’s cooking for so many, she always says, ‘We’re having chow mein or we’re having pizza, would you like something?’ So I’m very lucky in the fact that we are sometimes provided a meal by Lauren for both of us.

“Bert’s dietary habits have changed, he doesn’t eat as much as he used to … I think the older you get the less you need really, but we have always done all things in moderation.”

Patti (right) has a very close relationship with daughter Lauren (left), who frequently cooks meals for her mum and dad Bert. Getty

After turning 75 and welcoming the birth of her and Bert’s sixth grandchild, Alby, Patti certainly has a lot to celebrate.

“Alby was premature, so it’s been quite a journey. I think he’s coming along fine – when he comes out it will be the first time that anyone sees him really, other than [son-in-law] Matt and Lauren. So we’re all really looking forward to that,” she added.

As the doting grandparents are relishing their twilight years, Patti says she feels grateful just to be healthy and happy at her age.

“I’m actually very happy to be 75 – to still be here and not be struggling with cancer and not be able to do things. In a way, I feel very privileged to have got to this age,” Patti says happily.

“My dad died at 53 and he didn’t have all of these wonderful experiences that I’m having, so I feel I’m pretty lucky. I think I’ll always be young at heart, even when I’m 80.

“I love playing with the kids, simple things, going down and having a coffee with my daughter. Because of that I’m happy to be 75, still be on this earth and be able to live the life I love.”

