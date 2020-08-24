Yep, after the success of previous incarnations, The Real Full Monty, The All New Monty and The All New Monty: Ladies’ Night , the Channel Seven favourite is back for another round.

They’ve dared to bare - all in the name of a good cause, of course!

This year, it’s both genders who will be shedding their gear under the bright stage for The All New Monty: Guys & Gals and some big names have agreed to be involved in the three-part special.

Hosted by Shane Jacobson and Georgie Parker, the show will feature 15 celebrities dancing their way through choreography by the acclaimed Todd McKenney.

From Danielle Spencer and Sam Frost to Samuel Johnson and Orpheus Pledger, here are the stars stripping off next month to raise awareness for men’s and women’s cancers.

Scroll on to see the full, incredible cast list.