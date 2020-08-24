They’ve dared to bare - all in the name of a good cause, of course!
Yep, after the success of previous incarnations, The Real Full Monty, The All New Monty and The All New Monty: Ladies’ Night, the Channel Seven favourite is back for another round.
WATCH: All New Monty: Sneek peak
This year, it’s both genders who will be shedding their gear under the bright stage for The All New Monty: Guys & Gals and some big names have agreed to be involved in the three-part special.
Hosted by Shane Jacobson and Georgie Parker, the show will feature 15 celebrities dancing their way through choreography by the acclaimed Todd McKenney.
From Danielle Spencer and Sam Frost to Samuel Johnson and Orpheus Pledger, here are the stars stripping off next month to raise awareness for men’s and women’s cancers.
Scroll on to see the full, incredible cast list.
Adam Dovile - Better Homes & Gardens presenter
Ash Pollard - radio host and former My Kitchen Rules contestant.
Danielle Spencer - Singer/actress, former wife of Russell Crowe.
Erin Holland - Former Miss World Australia
Fiona O'Loughlin - comedian
Leisel Jones - Olympic Gold Medallist/ Swimmer
Michael Slater - Cricket commentator
Orpheus Pledger - Actor/ former Home and Away star
Patti Newton - Showbiz legend
Pauly Fenech - Comedy actor
Sam Frost - Home and Away actress
Samuel Johnson - Actor/ Breast Cancer campaigner
Shannan Ponton - Fitness trainer/ former Biggest Loser star
Tom Derickx - DJ/Model/Ex- AFL player
Wayne Carey - AFL Commentator