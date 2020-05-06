Nothing is going to stop Patti Newton from fulfilling her role as a grandmother. MEDIA MODE

Patti appeared to be in good spirits in spite of the growing concerns over her and husband Bert, 81, being higher at risk of severe effects of coronavirus due to their age.

The children looked delighted to be in the company of their doting grandmother and Patti joined in their fun, playing ball with the two dogs.

It’s likely Patti wanted to give daughter and mother of five Lauren – who is pregnant with her sixth child – a helping hand while also getting some necessary exercise.

Patti shared the exciting baby news on Instagram in April, writing, “Another beautiful baby to love. In these sad and difficult times, wonderful to have such joy to look forward to.”

Last week, the TV star left the safety of her Melbourne home to spend time with her beloved grandchildren.

Indeed, Lauren’s pregnancy has given Patti and Bert a much-needed boost.

“Knowing there will soon be a sixth child in the family is so exciting for everyone,” a source tells New Idea.

“Family means the world to Patti and Bert. It’s exactly what they need through these difficult times as the world battles COVID-19.”

Over the years, Patti and Bert have played a huge part in raising Lauren and husband Matt Welsh’s young family, regularly stepping in to babysit.

And after battling a number of health scares, Bert views his grandkids as his number one priority.

“Aside from Patti’s ongoing care and support, Lauren’s young family have played a key part in Bert’s recovery,” adds the source.

Patti, 75, was spotted taking three of daughter Lauren's children to a nearby park.

“He loves being a grandfather and tells anyone who asks that this is his main role in life these days.

“He is turning 82 in the coming months, and seeing his extended clan growing up in front of him is exactly what he needs right now.”

While the future looks uncertain in the wake of the coronavirus, Patti and Bert’s dedication to their family is everlasting.

Adds our source: “Bert has a motto he’s said many times over the years: ‘Life has been good to me’.

“And he feels this era looking out over his family is definitely one of the best of all times.”