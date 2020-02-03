Getty

“There is pressure for him to relocate to LA to really get back in the driving seat of his career, network with executives and other directors.”

The exiled actor was previously represented by Equitable Stewardship For Artists (ESA), and an insider confirmed they are no longer representing Matthew, after five years, because his agent, Varun Monga, has now moved over to Kaplan-Stahler, which represents TV-led writers

and directors.

“This could be a fresh start for Matthew, and Varun has high hopes he can sign him

to some major projects in 2020,” the source added.

This comes after Matthew stepped aside from directing major US film Eve, starring Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain, after news of his alleged history of abuse was unearthed.

He later released a statement about the controversy, writing: “I can never undo the harm that I’ve caused the people I’ve cared about and I carry that shame and responsibility with me every day.”

Matthew currently lives in New York with his rumoured wife, Catherine Schneiderman, 27, as he prepares to make the big move to Tinseltown.

But any plans for children are reportedly on hold as Matthew looks to repair his ailing image in Hollywood.

“Cat is still only 27 and although they wanted to tie the knot, she’s not yet ready

for children and they want to have a new adventure,” the insider added.

There is no doubt the news will come as a big shock to grandparents-of-five Bert, 81, and Patti, 75, who have long hoped their son would one day return home to Australia.

Patti shared a sweet tribute to Matthew on his 43rd birthday last month on social media, in a rare public acknowledgment of her troubled son.

“Two of my favourite boys. Happy Birthday love you mum,” Patti wrote, alongside an old black-and-white photo of Bert and a young Matthew.

Matthew pleaded guilty in 2007 to one count of common assault on his ex, actress Brooke Satchwell, but the conviction was later overturned after his psychiatrist argued he suffered from depression and was unlikely to reoffend.

However, the actor ended up in further legal hot water with more accusations in 2012, involving his then-girlfriend, Australian actress and model Rachael Taylor.

The alleged domestic violence incidents took place in Rome and Rachael took out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against Matthew.

In a 2010 interview with A Current Affair, Patti admitted she knew things would go “sour” between Rachael and her troubled son but didn’t specifically comment on the allegations.

“We all knew a bomb was about to go off,” Patti said at the time. “‘And then everything went sour. To be honest, we don’t know what happened.”

Matthew was also arrested in 2011 for assaulting a Sydney taxi driver but was not convicted over the incident.

Due to the reversal of the conviction on the common assault charge, he was never convicted.

Matthew has previously insisted he is now clean and sober after getting help for his severe addictions and leaving behind his troubled life in Australia.

