Bert and Patti Newton have a lot to celebrate with both of their children. Getty

“Matthew remains an unresolved part of the family, but the good news is he’s now settled in Los Angeles and is clean and sober after years of personal issues that made headlines,” the source says.

“The tension within the family has thawed, and Bert couldn’t be happier his son is now in

a far better personal space.”

And now their daughter, Lauren, is pregnant with her sixth child, Bert and Patti are delighted.

With their son Matthew recovering from his addictions and attempting to resurrect his Hollywood career, Bert and Patti are said to be thrilled and hope he will make the move back home. Getty

“Bert and Patti are over the moon another baby is on the way, as this is very much the focus of their lives these days. They are the picture of the doting grandparents,” a source tells New Idea.

Family means the world to them, and so news Lauren is expecting another child is exactly what they need through these difficult times, the insider reveals.

“It has been through his growing family that Bert has found a real sense of contentment and peace in recent years,” the source adds.

Family means the world to Bert and Patti, and so news Lauren is expecting another child is exactly what they need through these difficult times. Instagram

Taking to Instagram last week, the 40-year-old daughter of screen legends Bert and Patti Newton revealed the news in a sweet post that featured a pic of daughter Perla, 15 months.

“Perla is thrilled she is going to be a big sister!!!” Lauren captioned the snap, which showed the infant proudly displaying a sonogram photo, along with the hashtag “babynumber6”.

Proud mum Patti also shared the happy news, along with a cute throwback snap of Lauren, on her Instagram, writing: “Another beautiful baby to love. So lucky this baby is having No 6.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!