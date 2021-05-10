Patti and Bert tied the knot in 1974. Instagram

Since their wedding day, Bert and Patti have welcomed two children, Lauren, 40, and Matthew, 44, and six grandchildren but at the core of it, they are each others' rocks.

"We lived and worked everything that was happening on television, we've spent a lot of time together. If anything happens to either of us, whichever one it is will find it very difficult because we've been in one another's pockets for well over 50 years," Patti told Now To Love.

That's not to say they haven't endured their fair share of heartache.

The couple first met when they were both radio child stars and went on work together at Channel Seven. Getty

Just one year after Patti married Bert in 1974, Bert’s beloved older sister, Alice passed away from cancer, aged 52. Bert, then a huge TV star, was devastated.

“He loved her desperately and she died,” Patti told New Idea. “But in her time all those years ago, it wasn’t homed in on you to keep checking and to go and have mammograms.”

Not only has their son Matthew long battled his own demons, but Bert has had a number of health scares including quadruple bypass surgery, a nasty bout of pneumonia in April 2017 and many hospitalisations.

“When he had a health scare with pneumonia in 2017, it shook him to the core,” a source previously told New Idea.

The couple are proud parents to Matthew, now 44, and Lauren, now 40. Getty

Most recently, the veteran entertainer underwent a leg amputation following an aggressive infection on his toe which wouldn't clear up.

As Bert faces this challenging new chapter, there's no doubt his wife Patti will be by his side.

But despite the ups and downs that come with marriage, the two continue to be one of the dedicated couples in the country.

"Patti is my oldest friend," Bert told Now To Love at the 2018 Logie Awards.

Bert and Patti with their grandchildren and their daughter Lauren and son-in-law Matt Welsh. Instagram

So what's their secret? Patti has previously revealed that it's time apart.

"I think we have a great relationship because we're not always in each other's pocket," she told Woman's Day in 2015.

And the ability to laugh together, and at one another.

"I think you have to have a good sense of humour, that's something I do have, I'm always ribbing him about something. I know that he doesn't do the dishwasher very well, but the reason I know that is because if he did do it well, I'd ask him to do it more," Patti laughed.

If anything happens to either of us, whichever one it is will find it very difficult because we've been in one another's pockets for well over 50 years," Patti said. Instagram

