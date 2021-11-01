The TV legend will be honoured with a state funeral. Getty

As the nation mourns his death, Bert will be farewelled with a state funeral, Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed.

"Bert Newton was an icon, a larrikin and a born entertainer," Mr Andews said in a statement. "We have never known TV without Bert - he was there from the beginning."

He went on to add: "From black and white to colour - as TV changed, Bert endured. He lived his life on the silver screen - and we welcomed his wit and humour into our homes."

Bert boasted a lengthy broadcasting career and never formally retired, hosting the TV WEEK Logie Awards as recently as 2018.

Mr Andrews also said that his thoughts and prayers were with Bert’s wife of almost 50 years, Patti, and their family.

"We will all have an opportunity to honour his memory, his talent and his achievements at a state funeral," he said.

"Bert will live on in the memories of an entire generation."

Details of the state funeral will be shared in the coming days, but the service will likely be attended by friends, family and countless other TV heavyweights who knew Bert best.

Patti shared her 'devastation' over Bert's death.

Since the moment the news broke of his tragic death, tributes have flowed for the beloved entertainer, with Patti speaking out over her late husband's final moments.

"It's very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man," she told reporters outside of the family home on Sunday.

"We have to just make sure that the love he gave us stays with us forever," she said.

More details on the funeral to come.