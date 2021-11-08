Beau is tipped to be joining Studio 10 on a regular basis with Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus. Instagram

It’s believed bigwigs at Ten feel the show, which Beau often appears on, has lost its “infectious, daggy edge that once upon a time made the show work”.

But instead of again recasting panellists, they’re looking to instate a “fierce trio”.

While Network Ten rebranded the program in late 2020 by introducing former Dancing with the Stars judge, Tristan MacManus, it appears another inclusion might still be needed to win over fans.

Beau knows best! The reality and radio regular is set to take over morning TV. Instagram

“Fresh blood will be pumped into the format and conversations with new talent are underway,” reveals the source, who says they are hoping to get ratings back up on the program.

Beau is certainly, no stranger to morning work.

He has held the fort previously for Tristan on Studio 10 and wooed radio audiences on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

