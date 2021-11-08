After ongoing medical complications, television icon Bert Newton sadly lost his life on October 30 at age 83. The presenter leaves behind his darling wife Patti, two children Matthew and Lauren, and six gorgeous grandchildren who Lauren shares with husband, Matt Welsh.
It’s no doubt been an emotional week for Patti and her family – not least for her son Matthew, who the singer says isn’t making the trip from New York to Melbourne for his late father’s funeral.
Speaking to New Idea, sources close to Matthew reveal that while Bert was in hospital in recent months due to an infection that prompted doctors to amputate his leg, the once-estranged father and son “managed to bury the hatchet”.
“They became close again in Bert’s final months, which was a source of huge comfort to him,” the insider explains, noting the past few years have been an emotional roller-coaster.
Despite all that, we’re told that Matthew, 44, and his partner, Catherine Schneiderman, 28, are remaining in “constant contact with Patti”.
“As Matt and Patti begin to work out their next steps, he has told her he’s willing to bring Cat home when the chaos has calmed down to remember Bert privately as a family,” says the source.
According to the insider, the actor would prefer to return home when things have settled back down to avoid distracting from his father’s service. It’s likely with international borders opening back up in Australia, Matthew will opt to return home closer to Christmas or in the new year – when no doubt the healing process will begin for the once-divided Newton family.
Matthew’s homecoming will mark nine years after he fled to New York in 2012 under a cloud of controversy, facing accusations that he physically assaulted his exes, Rachael Taylor and Brooke Satchwell, along with a Sydney taxi driver and a Miami hotel clerk.
Since then, Matthew has reportedly undergone extensive rehab in the US, and now lives a quiet life on the Upper West Side with Catherine – daughter of former New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman.
