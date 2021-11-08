Matthew, 44, and his partner, Catherine Schneiderman, 28, are remaining in “constant contact with Patti”. Getty Images

“As Matt and Patti begin to work out their next steps, he has told her he’s willing to bring Cat home when the chaos has calmed down to remember Bert privately as a family,” says the source.

According to the insider, the actor would prefer to return home when things have settled back down to avoid distracting from his father’s service. It’s likely with international borders opening back up in Australia, Matthew will opt to return home closer to Christmas or in the new year – when no doubt the healing process will begin for the once-divided Newton family.

Matthew’s homecoming will mark nine years after he fled to New York in 2012 under a cloud of controversy, facing accusations that he physically assaulted his exes, Rachael Taylor and Brooke Satchwell, along with a Sydney taxi driver and a Miami hotel clerk.

Since then, Matthew has reportedly undergone extensive rehab in the US, and now lives a quiet life on the Upper West Side with Catherine – daughter of former New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman.

