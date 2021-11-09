Matthew Newton will not be returning home for his dad's funeral. Getty

Patti recently confirmed to the Daily Mail that her and Bert’s son Matthew, who is based in New York, will not be making the trip home for the service due to “logistics” and COVID.

Despite Matthew not attending the funeral in person, Bert’s long-time friend and entertainment reporter Peter Ford revealed that a message from Matthew will be read out during the proceedings.

“There will be a message that will be read, that he will compose himself, that will be read at the funeral as will other messages be read obviously but he will not be attending,” Peter said on The Morning Show.

Patti said Matt will not be coming back to Australia for the service due to "logistics". Getty

What’s more, the Looking for Alibrandi star is said to be returning down under after the funeral when things have settled down, to avoid taking attention away from his dad.

“As Matt and Patti begin to work out their next steps, he has told her he’s willing to bring Cat (his partner) home when the chaos has calmed down to remember Bert privately as a family,” a source revealed to New Idea .

Rumours of a rift between Matthew and his parents have been swirling for years. In 2012, Matthew fled Australia to New York under a cloud of controversy, facing accusations that he physically assaulted his exes, Rachael Taylor and Brooke Satchwell, along with a Sydney taxi driver and a Miami hotel clerk.

Bert is to be farewelled on Friday 12th November in a state funeral. Instagram

Since then, Matthew has reportedly undergone extensive rehab in the US, and now lives a quiet life on the Upper West Side with Catherine – daughter of former New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman.

Patti, meanwhile, recently put an end to the feud chatter in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia.

"There was no rift. He's had many long conversations with Bert in the hospital, and that was all fine," Patti told the publication.

A source close to the Underbelly star even told New Idea that he and his dad “became close again in Bert’s final months, which was a source of huge comfort to him”.