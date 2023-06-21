Put that umbrella away, these waterproof trench coats are your new go-to. Getty

What makes trench coats waterproof?

Trench coats often feature treatments such as a water-repellent finish or a waterproof membrane to enhance their water resistance.

While these treatments help to repel water and prevent it from seeping through the fabric for a certain period of time, no garment can be entirely waterproof under all conditions.

Which is why regular care and appropriate usage are essential to preserve the waterproofing capabilities of a trench coat over time.

The best waterproof trench coats in Australia

If you’re ready to keep dry and look chic during the wet days, we’ve gathered some of the best waterproof trench coats to shop now in Australia down below.

Aim'n Recycled Tech Trench Coat, $280 at THE ICONIC

In the perfect beige colour to go with just about anything in your closet, the Recycled Tech Trench Coat from Aim'n is a classic-looking piece crafted from water and wind-resistant recycled polyester.

Double Breasted Trench Coat, $149 at Marks & Spencer

This cotton-rich trench coat is made with rain-defying Stormwear technology, and cut in a regular fit with a traditional double-breasted front, for ultimate protection.

The Long Mac Coat, $186 (usually $371) at Everlane

The Long Mac Coat features a water-resistant finish and lightweight lining, which makes it the perfect transitional layer for any ensemble.

Jessie Waterproof Hooded Trench Coat, $169.99 at Amazon

Both windproof and waterproof, this belted trench coat with asymmetrical bottom closure is a twist on a classic. It also features a convertible collar that can be worn up as a stand collar or down.

Seed Heritage Trench Coat, $299.95 at Myer

A timeless staple piece, this trench coat is on to wear again and again. It is crafted from a cotton blend and features all the classic details a trench requires.

