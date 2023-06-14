The quilted jacket is royally-approved. Getty

What is the difference between a puffer jacket and a quilted jacket?

While both puffer jackets and quilted jackets offer warmth and comfort, there are a few key differences between the two.

Puffer jackets are best known for their puffed appearance, excellent insulation, and sportier look, while quilted jackets feature a quilted pattern stitched through the fabric, providing warmth with a more refined and versatile style.

Both styles have their unique charms and can be valuable additions to your outerwear collection depending on your personal style preferences, intended use, and the specific features you prioritise.

Are quilted jackets in style in 2023?

While specific trends may come and go, quilted jackets have remained a staple in many people’s wardrobes due to their warmth, comfort, and aesthetic.

Their versatile and functional appeal makes them perfect for a range of settings and occasions, proving them to be a classic and timeless outerwear option.

The best quilted jackets to shop in Australia

If you’re ready to indulge in the embrace of a quilted jacket, and let it become your trusted ally in the face of chilly weather, we’ve gathered some of the very best to shop now.

Subtitled Dixon Ribstop Quilted Jacket, $129.95 at THE ICONIC

Coming in a gorgeous olive green colourway, this jacket is constructed from a thick quilted fabrication for added warmth and features an oversized fit.

Taking Shape Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket in Green, $199.95 at Myer

Featuring knit inserts at the side seams, this jacket provides extra comfort and flexibility, making it perfect for all-day wear.

Topshop longline quilted hooded puffer jacket in black, $180 at ASOS

Whether you’re facing chilly winds or light drizzles, this jacket offers a shield against the weather, equipped with a generously sized hood, allowing you to stay comfortable and stylish.

JAKKE. Belinda quilted faux leather coat, $278 at THE OUTNET

Perfect for both day and night, this coat effortlessly transitions from casual outings to more formal occasions. Pair it with jeans and ankle boots for a contemporary street-style look or layer it over a dress with heels for a sophisticated and polished ensemble.

Madison The Label Annabelle Jacket, $165 at THE ICONIC

Keep warm this winter with this jacket, featuring a patch pocket, long sleeves, contrast binding, and a centre front button closure. Layer over a knit and jeans for a complete look.

New Look Tall longline puffer coat in dark khaki, $120 at ASOS

Equipped with a full-length zip closure, this puffer coat allows for easy on-and-off and customisable ventilation to adapt to changing weather conditions.

Jersey Quilted Relaxed Bomber Jacket, $85.99 at Marks and Spencer

Designed in a comfortable relaxed fit with a classic short length and an easy zip-through fastening, this stylish jersey bomber jacket is the ideal lightweight layer.

Denim Quilted Jacket, $47.99 at Jeanswest

A modern take on the classic denim jacket, this quilted style is cut to a relaxed fit for effortless style points. Designed with vintage edge, the look is complete with tortoise shell buttons on a front placket with functional welts. Throw it over a white tee for weekend perfection.

