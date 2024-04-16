The 8 best heaters to shop in Australia 2024

Grab a cuppa, put your feet up and get ready to discover the ideal heater for a truly toasty Aussie winter!

The best electric heaters in Australia

Electric heaters are a great option for heating your home because they're efficient, easy to use and versatile. Unlike traditional heating systems, electric heaters can be easily moved from room to room, providing warmth exactly where you need it. They're also quick to heat up, offering almost instant comfort on chilly days.

DeLonghi 2400W convection heater with timer

The DeLonghi 2400W heater has a reputation for heating small to medium rooms in no time at all. This stylish and portable heater offers wall mounting for flexibility, and has carry handles for easy transportation. Featuring a timer and safety functions like tip-over shut-off, it prioritises both comfort and peace of mind.

"When our central heating had an issue recently, we made this quick purchase and were not disappointed," wrote a five-star reviewer. "It heated the lounge dining area, and filtered through to the main bedroom so we were comfortable on what would have otherwise been a very cold night."

Key features:

Slim style design

Three power settings for temperature level

24-hour timer

Ergonomic rotary switches

Room thermostat to set and automatically keep the desired temperature

Kambrook 2400W upright fan heater

Great for those seeking a stylish and functional heater/fan combo for medium to large spaces, this heater by Kambrook has both heating and cooling functions in a sleek design.

Key features:

Heats medium to large rooms effectively

Two heat settings and fan

Oscillating function circulates warm or cool air throughout the room

Portable and adjustable

Tip-over cut-off switch ensures safe operation

One-year warranty

The best gas heaters in Australia

Gas heaters are a top choice for heating your home thanks to their reliability, efficiency and rapid heat output. They offer continuous warmth, even during power outages and are cost-effective, with natural gas sometimes being more affordable than electricity.

Rinnai Dynamo natural gas heater

Tired of waking up to a frosty bedroom or battling the cold evenings? The Rinnai Dynamo gas heater will help you banish the winter chills for good. This feature-packed heater boasts efficient heating and smart functionality to keep you cosy all season long.

Key features:

Dual timers for morning and evening schedules

Works with both natural gas and LPG

Low emission technology for clean heating

Heats medium-sized rooms efficiently (up to 635 sq ft)

Includes remote control

Omega Altise unflued natural gas convector heater

Craving toasty comfort on chilly nights? Look no further than the Omega Altise gas heater. This powerful heater has impressive features to keep your entire home (up to 97sqm!) warm and inviting.

Key features:

5.8 star energy rating

24-hour timer

Sleek touch glass panel and remote

Tip-over safety switch

Flame-failure shut-off cuts off gas supply if flame extinguishes

The best reverse cycle air conditioners in Australia

Reverse cycle air conditioners are energy-efficient, cost-effective and provide consistent warmth. By extracting heat from the outside air and transferring it indoors, they offer efficient heating, even in cold weather. Plus, they can double as cooling units in summer.

Fujitsu reverse cycle split system

The Fujitsu reverse cycle AC tackles both chilly winters and scorching summers. This powerful system has features that keep large living spaces comfortable year-round, as well as Human Sensor technology to detect whether there are people in the room (and adjusting the temperature accordingly).

One five-star reviewer said it works even better than expected, adding: "It is quiet, and it warms up our living room with kitchen and meal area in a minute. Three bedrooms doors open as well, and temperature in whole house is pleasant and wonderful. We used ducted heating till now, but no going back for us. Can't wait till we can use it for cooling this summer as well."

Key features:

Powerful cooling (7.1kW) and heating (8.0kW)

Energy-saving modes

Quiet operation (as low as 49 dBA)

Advanced air filtration

Stylish design

Kelvinator 3.5kW split system reverse cycle inverter air conditioner

Stay comfy and cosy with the Kelvinator 3.5kW split system air conditioner. This sleek unit is perfect for small rooms and studies, delivering efficient cooling and heating with inverter technology to save on your energy bills.

Key features:

HEPA and ion filters capture dust, bacteria and odours for cleaner, healthier air

Sleep mode maintains a comfortable temperature while saving energy

Smart features for effortless control

24-hour timer

Auto air swing ensures even distribution of cool or warm air

Five-year warranty

The best electric fireplaces in Australia

Electric fireplaces are an excellent heating option because they are easy to install, cost-effective and give you instant warmth with the flick of a switch. They offer the cosy ambiance of a traditional fireplace without the hassle of maintenance or chimney cleaning!

Dimplex Kansas Optiflame inset electric fire

Bring a touch of yesteryear to your home with the Dimplex Kansas electric fire. This stylish inset fireplace boasts a classic brass design that complements both traditional and modern décor.

"Wow this fire is just beautiful," said a reviewer who left five stars. "Came solidly packaged and slotted right into my fireplace. The flame on its own just to create a nice focal point works well, and the fan heater in two settings is good for when it’s colder. Love it!!"

Key features:

Over 300 five-star ratings on Amazon

Realistic flame effect powered by energy-saving LED lights

2kW heater gives a heat boost when needed, with two settings for customisable comfort

The flame effect can operate independently from the heater, letting you enjoy a cosy atmosphere year-round

Thermostatic control

Easy installation

EWT 1.2kW Dinky mini electric fire

Looking for a compact way to create warmth and ambiance? This small but mighty fireplace packs a punch and is perfect for small rooms like bedrooms or studies.

Key features:

Lightweight and portable

Realistic flame effect creates a cosy atmosphere with flickering flames

Two heat settings

Cool-touch exterior prevents burns and plugs in for easy operation

One-year warranty

Which type of heater is cheapest to run in Australia?

In Australia, electric heaters are generally the cheapest to run, particularly if you have access to off-peak electricity rates. They are highly efficient and cost-effective, giving you precise control over heating settings and minimal energy wastage.

With advancements in technology, modern electric heaters are also designed to provide warmth while consuming minimal electricity, making them a budget-friendly option for heating your home.

What kind of heater heats a room the best?

For heating a room effectively, reverse cycle air conditioners are often considered the best option. They provide consistent warmth throughout the space by extracting heat from the outside air and transferring it indoors, ensuring even distribution of heat.

They also have adjustable settings and precise temperature control, letting you adjust the heating to your own needs.

