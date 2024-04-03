The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners 2024

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine

from $1,545 at Bing Lee

Tackle two jobs in one with this all-in-one machine that removes stains and spills while also sucking up ducking particles and capturing hair without tangling! With multiple tool attachments, Dyson's powerful vacuum can do just about everything... including washing hard floors.

Key features:

Counts and measures dust particles.

Captures hair without tangling.

Easy to push and pull even around the corners and table legs.

Comes with: Digital Motorbar Cleaner head, submarine wet roller head, combination tool, crevice tool, hair screw tool, wall dok, charger, wand clip, and drip tray.

Up to 60 minutes run time.

Available at:

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Lightweight Wet Dry Vacuum

from $649 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly price tag, but highly rated product, you can't look past Tineco's smart stick wet dry vacuum. This smart hard floor cleaner is able to detect dust and automatically adjust its water flow and suction power. With a 4.5-star rating out of over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, this vacuum is a must-have!

Key features:

R untime up to 35 min.

Floors dry quickly and streak-free.

5-in-1 self-cleaning system.

Cordless, lightweight, and easy to use.

Available at:

$649 from Amazon

$674.25 from Godfreys (for the PRO cleaner)

$722.99 from Ebay

MyGenie Robot Vacuum Cleaner Pro 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mopping

from $349 at Harris Scarfe

This MyGenie robot vacuum cleaner is selling out fast across the country. This clever 2-in-1 vacuum allows for hands-free cleaning all controlled through a phone app. With built-in sensor, a brushless motor, and a special "back to base'" feature that ensures your device never goes flat, your life will never be the same.

Key features:

Programmable Schedules for Effortless Cleaning.

Collision Avoidance Technology.

Versatile Suction Adjustment.

Climbing Capabilities for Elevated Surfaces.

Available at:

$349 from Harris Scarfe

$399.95 from Amazon

$399 from Ebay

Kogan SmaterHome G80 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

from $289 from Kogan

With a 4.1-star rating on Kogan, this robot vacuum cleaner and mop is affordable yet effective. Compatible with Google Home, Alexa, Tuya, and other similar apps, the SmarterHome G80 cleaner can efficiently clean your home with just the touch of a button or via voice control.

Key features:

Intelligent wall sensor helps robot identify corners and edges.

Schedule, monitor, and control the robot via the SmarterHome app.

Auto-return and recharging function.

Auto-emptying dock collects dust from the robotic cleaner.

Built-in anti-fall and anti-collision systems.

Available at:

$289 from Kogan

$289 from Dick Smith

$319.54 from Amazon

$319.54 from Ebay

BISSELL CrossWave 3-in-1 Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner

$766.65 from Amazon

This 3-in-1 multi-surface floor cleaner takes your cleaning routine to the next level. With the ability to vacuum, wash, and dry hard floors and area rugs, this machine is a household necessity! With a 4.3-star rating from over 2,500 reviews on Amazon, you can be sure you're spending your money on a device approved by the public.

Key features:

Unique microfiber and nylon multi-surface brush roll scrubs.

Powerful 560W suction with a streak-free shine.

Easy to remove separate dirty and clean water tanks.

Available at:

$766.65 from Amazon

Roborock Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

from $689.99 at Kogan

With an intense power suction, and easy-to-use app control, this wet and dry vacuum cleaner takes the stress out of household chores. The rollers on this device are also automatically dried with real hot air, removing any odors that could be left in the air.

Key features:

M ulti-rollers that rotate in opposite directions.

Automatically adjusts its cleaning power and water flow for the perfect clean when detecting how dirty the floor is.

Connects to the Roborock App.

Only weighs 4.8kg for effortless push and pull.

Available at:

$689.99 from Kogan

$689.99 from Dick Smith

$689 from Mobileciti

Is it worth buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is definitely worth it for anyone seeking versatile cleaning options! With the ability to handle everything from dust and debris to stains and spills, this machine is convenient and efficient and is seen as a good investment with the amount of hassle and time it can save.

What are the disadvantages of wet and dry vacuum cleaners?

Wet and dry vacuums can prove to be significantly more expensive than a simple vacuum cleaner. Though we have managed to find some more affordable options, the higher range models of this type of device can get quite expensive.

