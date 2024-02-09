The best cheap fridges 2024

CHiQ 202L Top Mount Refrigerator

from $448 at Betta

This practical refrigerator offers loads of storage for food and beverages. This fridge is perfect for small to medium-sized homes and has a sleek white finish to fit in with any kitchen design. It has 54L freeze capacity on the top and 148L fridge capacity on the bottom, the perfect size for all your needs.

Key features:

Door alarm.

Reversible door.

4-star energy rating.

Multi-air flow and fast cool features to maintain optimal temperatures.

Controlled crisper drawer for prolonged freshness.

Available at:

Heller 206L Double Door 1.42m Fridge/Freezer Food/Drink Refrigerator Cooler White

from $489.60 at Catch

With various shelves and in-door compartments, this fridge makes it very easy to keep your fridge organised. The sleek white finish again makes it fit seamlessly into most kitchens. At a very affordable price, this double fridge allows you to refrigerator and freeze in the same place, but for half the price!

Key features:

Reversible soft line door.

Two slide-out crisper storage bins.

Multi-adjustable shelves/door bins.

Direct cooling fridge/freeze.

206L

Available at:

LG 420L Bottom Mount Fridge Dark Graphite

from $898 at Betta

If you're looking for something a bit bigger but don't want to break the bank, this is your best option. With 420L capacity for under $1,000, this deal is unbeatable. The fridge has a 4.6/5 star rating out of 988 reviews on Appliances Online... that speaks for itself! With various different features, you'll be in fridge heaven.

This fridge also has a special feature called Smart Diagnosis which essentially allows the Refrigerator to "talk for itself." If you need to troubleshoot an issue with your fridge you can use the Smartphone app to Bluetooth with your fridge and see its performance and indicate any issues that require attention.

Key features:

4-star energy rating.

LED lighting.

700mm width making it easy to fit in most kitchens.

Door cooling; faster cooling for stored door items.

Smart diagnosis feature.

Available at:

Samsung 427L Bottom Mount Fridge

from $995 at The Good Guys

Samsung has quite the name for itself in the world of electronics, and this is an incredible price for a Samsung fridge! With 302L of refrigeration and 125L freezer capacity, you'll have plenty of room for fruit, veggies, drinks, meats, frozen food and so much more. The steel finish is very easy to clean leaving you with a fridge that will look brand new with just a quick wipeover.

Key features:

A smart sensor system; uses five sensors to monitor and regulate the temperature so food stays fresh.

All-around cooling: small vents on each level to maintain an even temperature throughout.

Triple foldable shelf to open up more space.

Clever in-door storage: adjustable door guards.

LED lighting.

Available at:

Haier 489L French Door Frost Free Fridge with Water Dispenser Satina Silver

from $1,406 at Appliances Online

If you want something a bit bigger and love the special features such as an in-built water dispenser but don't want to break the bank... we have found the PERFECT fridge for you. This french door, 489L, frost-free fridge with an in-built water dispenser allows you to live lavishly, but for an affordable price. If the special features and price don't sell you, you can be more sure of its great quality by looking at the 4.5 star-rating from almost 500 reviews.

Key features:

Adjustable shelves and customizable storage options.

Water dispenser

Freeze has slide-out drawers in various sizes.

Adjustable MyZone compartment allows you to store items according to their storage demands.

Spacious layout and double doors for easy access.

Available at:

How much does a fridge cost cheap?

Depending on the capacity, fridges can cost anywhere between $200 to $6,000... and that's just the cheap ones! Some upmarket, fancy fridges, can retail for close to $25,000. We have done our best to find the best cheap fridges out there, however, if you only need something small, a bar fridge could also be an option for you. Bar fridges are much smaller in capacity and can retail for less, depending on the brand.

What is the least expensive type of refrigerator?

The least expensive type of refrigerator tends to be top and bottom freezer refrigerators. Side-by-side and French doors commonly retail for much more and tend to have more modern features.

