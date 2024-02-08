STAUB Ceramic 10.5-inch x 7.5-inch Rectangular Baking Dish

$49.95 (usually $71) from Target

Enjoy a mix of elegance and functionality with this glass porcelain ovenproof and broiler safe dish. From the freezer to oven to microwave to dishwasher, this sturdy cooking tool will last you for many meals to come.

Key features:

Oven safe up to 300 °C.

Oven, broiler, microwave and freezer safe.

Scratch, impact, and thermal shock resistant.

High polished rim.

Available at:

$50 from Havenly

$84.17 from Wish

$90.09 from Amazon

Hearth & Hand with Magonlia 4.25qt Oven-To-Table Stoneware Baking Dish

$39.99 from Target

Entertain friends and family with this beautiful ovenproof rectangular dish. Complete with a cradle carrier for display and serving purposes; the wooden handles make it easy to manoeuvre from kitchen to table.

Key features:

Oven safe up to 260 °C.

Cradle carrier with wooden handles (not to be used in oven).

9in x 13in, 4.25qt capacity.

Microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe.

Available at:

$39.83 from ebay

Wiltshire 2.5L Enamel Oblong Baking Dish

$14.95 (usually $29.95) from Harris Scarfe

Made with double coated enamel and a hand painted rim, this spacious dish is oven safe up to 240°C. Its durability ensures it is resistant to scratches, chips and rust, remaining in prime condition for many meals to come.

Key features:

Made of double coated enamel.

Hand painted rim.

Dishwasher and ovenproof safe to 240 °C.

Easy to clean.

Scratch, chip and rust resistant.

Available at:

Pyrex Deep Glass Baking Dish 9" x 13"

$26 at Big W

If you're more partial to glass cookware, this Pyrex baking dish has ample space to hold all of your favourite meals, like lasagna and roasted meats. The tempered glass can slide seamlessly into a preheated oven, and heats evenly for delicious results.

Key features:

50 per cent deeper than standard Pyrex to fit more layers. Holds up to 4.7L.

Made from durable, high-quality tempered glass.

Stain resistant and does not absorb food odours or flavours.

Dishwasher, freezer, microwave and pre-heated oven safe.

Available at:

$26 from Woolworths

$26 from MyDeal

Masterclass Stoneware Baking Dish

$18 at MyDeal

Add a touch of style to your kitchenware with this speckled stoneware baking dish. 32cm deep, 22cm wide, and 6.5cm tall, you can feed your family with room to spare; it is a durable vessel which will earn a space in your kitchen for years to come.

Key features:

32cm deep, 6.5cm tall, 22cm wide, and 1.66kg heavy.

Speckled design.

Stoneware.

Spacious rectangle shaped.

Available at:

$18 from Big W

What is the best material for oven dishes?

When adding cookware to your cart, it's important to check the fine print to make sure it has an 'oven safe' label and doesn't contain any unsuitable materials such as plastic or wood. The best materials for oven dishes include: carbon steel, stainless steel, stoneware, porcelain, tempered glass, and enamel.

