Baccarat iD3 hard anodised saucepan, $224.99 at House

This hard anodised saucepan by Baccarat is highly rated amongst reviewers thanks to its tough warp-free surface. Its hard anodised surface means it's smooth, scratch resistant, twice as hard as stainless steel and well worth investing in.

Key features:

Hard anodised body

Non-stick PFOA-free surface

Stay cool handles

Baccarat lifetime guarantee

GreenPan Padova covered saucepan in taupe, $84.97 (usually $169.95) at Myer

In a neutral taupe colourway, this saucepan will feel right at home atop your stovetop. The GreenPan Padova saucepan adds a touch of luxury with its thick forged alumium base, durable stainless steel handle and high-quality ceramic Thermolon Infinity Professional non-stick coating.

Key features:

Suitable for all stovetops (gas, induction, electric and ceramic)

Oven and dishwasher safe

Thick forged alumium base

Non-stick ceramic coating

Jamie Oliver by Tefal Ingenio 3 piece stainless steel pot set, $174.97 (usually $349.95) at Myer

If you’re always looking for ways to save on space, then this three-piece pot set by Tefal is well worth looking into. With detachable handles and stackable bodies, it means you can easily transfer your saucepan from stovetop to oven with a simple click.

Key features:

Detachable handles and stackable bodies

Stainless steel body

Thermo-spot heat indicator and measuring marks inside pots

Le Creuset signature saucepan in meringue, $390 at Myer

In a gorgeous cream hue, the highly coveted signature saucepan by Le Creuset deserves a spot in your cookware arsenal. Made in France, it’s perfect for making sauces, custard, milk or porridge. Plus, it’s easy to clean, chip and stain resistant and extremely versatile.

Key features:

Made from durable cast iron

Suitable for all hob types

Lifetime guarantee

Cuisinart MCP19-18N Multiclad Pro stainless steel saucepan, $96.34 at Amazon

Cuisinart has been making high-quality cookware for almost 50 years, with a loyal following to back it too. The Multiclad Pro stainless steel saucepan does not warp from heat, yet the handle stays cools while in use. Plus, its tapered rims ensure drip-free pouring, making the entire cooking process stress-free, as it should be.

Key features:

Stainless steel

Cool-touch handles

Drip-free pouring rims

Stanley Rogers BI-PLY professional saucepan, $125 at Appliances Online

This saucepan by Stanley Rogers combines a durable anodised exterior with a premium stainless steel interior to create its innovative BI-PLY construction. Your weeknight pasta nights have just levelled up.

Key features:

BI-PLY construction

Compatible with all cooktops

Glass lid

Lead photo: Baccarat

