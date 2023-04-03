When it comes to cooking with wholesome, fresh ingredients the way you cook is the most important part. You want to honour the produce and the flavours without jeopardizing their nutritional value. Steam cooking is a growing trend with new ovens entering the market each year so it is important to know what to look for.

Steaming is actually nothing new, it has been used for many centuries and is believed to have started in China where cooks would use reed baskets over water to steam their food.

WATCH: Oven-baked chicken divan. Article continues after video.