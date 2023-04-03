1. Nutrition
Steaming has been long known as the healthiest choice when it comes to cooking. It requires no oil and gently cooks your food whilst locking in all of the delicious nutrients.
2. Hydration
Cooking foods in a humid environment stops food from drying out, delivering arguably tastier dishes.
3. Speed
Cooking vegetables, fish and meat a steam oven is faster than using a convection oven.
4. Cleanliness
If cleaning isn’t your friend, steam ovens are for you. As one of the easiest appliances to clean, simply wipe down the insides and move on. Some models even come with a built-in cleaning function.
Best steam ovens
Smeg Compact Classic Steam 100 Oven Stainless Steel SOA4302S3X
Cost: $3,900
Pros:
- 16 cooking functions, 20 SmartSense auto menus
- 30 - 250 degrees Celsius thermostat range
- LCD Screen
- Smeg Ever Clean enamel coating for easy cleaning
Cons:
- Top of the end price range
AEG 600mm SteamBake Pyroluxe Multi-Function Oven - Stainless Steel
Cost: $1999
Pros:
- Huge 71L capacity
- Great customer satisfaction
- Good price point
- Intuitive LCD screen
- Telescopic runners for fast loading and unloading of food
Cons:
- 9 heating functions is less than most other models
Panasonic 31L Convection Steam Microwave Oven Black NN-CS89LBQPQ
Cost: $1529
Pros:
- Good price point
- Touch control programmer
- Non-bulky
Cons:
- 31L capacity, quite small
- 4 cooking functions
- 2 shelves
Miele 60cm XL Steam Combi Oven CleanSteel
Cost: $6599
Pros:
- Over 85 automatic programs
- Perfect Clean makes cleaning easy
- 3 levels
- 30 - 225 degrees Celsius thermostat range
Cons:
- One of the most expensive price points
Bosch CSG656RB1A 45cm Serie 8 Compact Steam Oven
Cost: $3517
Pros:
- EcoClean Direct means that no cleaning is necessary
- Touchscreen control
- 14 heating methods
- 30 - 250 degrees Celsius thermostat range
- 45L capacity
Cons:
- The top end of the price range
- Customer say that Bosch customer service isn’t great